LAFC Weekly

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Black & Gold Prepares for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series Matchup vs. Austin FC

This week, LAFC begins preparations for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and a Round One Best-of-3 series against Austin FC. As the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, the Black & Gold will host the first match of the series on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at BMO Stadium in the heart of Los Angeles. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be available to watch on Apple TV (free for all subscribers) with additional radio overage on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).

Game 2 of the Best-of-3 series is scheduled to be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m. PT, and Game 3, if necessary, will be played at BMO Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8.

LAFC is 0-2-0 against Austin FC this season, dropping both home and away matches 1-0 to the team from Texas, but holds an all-time 6-4-2 record against Austin, including knocking the Verde out of the 2022 playoffs en route to winning MLS Cup.

The Black & Gold is spearheaded by record-setting forwards Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga who form one of the league's most lethal attacking duos. Between Aug. 23 and Oct. 18, Bouanga and Son combined to score 19 consecutive goals for LAFC when the pair was on the field together. Son's opening goal in the team's season finale at the Colorado Rapids over the weekend marked the 500th regular-season goal for the club and made LAFC the fastest team in MLS history to reach that milestone (260 games).

