Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Niko Tsakiris has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 39. The Quakes defeated Austin FC on Saturday night at PayPal Park to close the season, with the Saratoga, California, native coming off the bench in the second half to distribute a game-tying assist and then score the game-winning goal shortly after.

In the 74th minute, Austin led 1-0 when San Jose mounted a comeback. Tsakiris, who had just entered the game moments before, collected a rebound at the top of the box and dished it to Jack Skahan, whose cross from the left wing was headed home by Josef Martínez to make it 1-1. Three minutes later, Tsakiris, who would also be named Northern California Honda Dealers Man of the Match, curled a left-footed free kick from the right wing past Verde goalkeeper Brad Stuver for his first career MLS goal to give the Quakes the lead for good.

The Team of the Matchday honor is the first in the 20-year-old Tsakiris' career and caps a momentous two weeks that also included leading the United States to the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup Quarterfinals in Chile after scoring another spectacular goal via free kick.

Despite the victory pulling San Jose even with ninth-place Real Salt Lake for 41 points in the Western Conference table on Decision Day, the Earthquakes narrowly missed the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs due to the tiebreaker of total wins. Fans can watch the replay on KTVU Plus next Saturday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. PT.

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 39)

Forwards: Anders Dreyer (SD), Victor Olatunji (RSL), Lionel Messi (MIA)

Midfielders: Kerwin Vargas (CLT), Evander (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (TOR), Amahl Pellegrino (SD)

Defenders: Osaze Urhoghide (DAL), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Andrés Herrera (CLB) GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Eric Quill (DAL)

Bench: Michael Collodi (DAL), Kaick (DAL), Jonathan Osorio (TOR), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Miguel Almirón (ATL), Andrew Moran (LAFC), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Joseph Paintsil (LA)







