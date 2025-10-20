CF Montréal Exercises Options of Three Players for the 2026 Season

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Monday that it has exercised the contract options of three players for the 2026 season.

The Club has exercised the contract options of defenders Brandan Craig and Luca Petrasso as well as midfielder Matty Longstaff.

The Club has also signed goalkeeper Sébastian Breza to a contract extension for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The deal includes option years for 2028 and 2029.

CF Montréal will not exercise the contract options of defender Fernando Álvarez, midfielder Bryce Duke, as well as forward Giacomo Vrioni.

Midfielder Alessandro Biello is currently on loan, the Club will take a decision when he returns from his loan.

Finally, the Club has come to a contract termination agreement with defender Tom Pearce.

The following players are under contract for the 2026 season: Goalkeepers Sébastian Breza, Emil Gazdov (on loan), Thomas Gillier and Jonathan Sirois, defenders Dawid Bugaj, Brandan Craig, Aleksandr Guboglo, Bode Hidalgo, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (on loan), Efrain Morales and Jalen Neal, midfielders Olger Escobar, Iván Jaime, Fabian Herbers, Matty Longstaff, Victor Loturi, Mahala Opoku, Samuel Piette, Dante Sealy and Hennadii Synchuk as well as forwards Matías Cóccaro (on loan), Owen Graham-Roache, Prince Owusu and Sunusi Ibrahim.

CF Montréal would like to thank all departing players for their services to the Club.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.