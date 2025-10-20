Sporting KC Weekly

After concluding the club's 2025 campaign on Saturday, Sporting Kansas City will host an end-of-season press conference at 3 p.m. CT on Thursday in the Media Studio at Compass Minerals National Performance Center (1913 Pinnacle Way) in Kansas City, Kan., with President of Soccer Operations and General Manager David Lee as well as interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin. Light food and drinks will be provided for media and those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP.

Sporting Kansas City II midfielder Johann Ortiz has joined the El Salvador U-20 Men's National Team for the Central American Games. El Salvador will play the hosts Guatemala at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday before taking on Nicaragua at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday. An SKC Academy product, Ortiz made 26 appearances for SKC II in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season with one goal and a team-best four assists.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLS24 (terms and exclusions apply), including new Sporting Kansas City items for the fall season.

MLS Save of the Year voting is now open and Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp is the only player with two nominations among the 16 finalists. Voting will close on Friday and fans can cast their choice online at MLSsoccer.com. Named the team's Defensive Player of the Year, the 24-year-old Pulskamp recorded 120 saves this season - third most in a single regular season in club history and third most among all MLS goalkeepers this year - while playing every minute in the team's 36 matches across all competitions.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign this Saturday with a doubleheader against FC Cincinnati at Mercy Health Training Center in Milford, Ohio. The U-15's and U-18's will kick off at 8:30 a.m. CT followed by the U-16's at 10:30 a.m. CT. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

