Nashville SC Update
Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Sixth-seeded Nashville Soccer Club will kick off its 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs campaign when it visits third-seeded Inter Miami CF this Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT for Game 1 of the teams Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 series. Friday's match will be the second of three fixtures in 14 days against the Herons (including Miami's Decision Day win over Nashville at GEODIS Park last Saturday and Game 2 on Nov. 1) with the potential for a fourth in the span of 21 days pending the results of Games 1 and 2.
Nashville SC will host the second match of the series at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT when pro sports playoffs return to Music City after a year hiatus in which neither the Tennessee Titans (NFL), the Nashville Predators (NHL) or NSC reached the postseason. Fans can turn it up and enjoy playoff action again by purchasing tickets at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com. If needed, the Best-of-3 series will be determined in a decisive third match at Miami's Chase Field on Saturday, Nov. 8.
The Boys in Gold have played Inter Miami CF 16 times across five competitions (MLS regular season and playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup) since both joined MLS in 2020, making Miami the second most frequent opponent behind Orlando City SC (17). The Boys in Gold are 4W-7L-5D all-time versus the South Florida side including 1W-0L-0D in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and 3W-2L-3D against the Herons in Music City (Nissan Stadium, GEODIS Park).
On Thursday, Oct. 23, Nashville SC will host its rescheduled third annual Pup Cup and dog adoption event, presented by MARS and supported by the Pedigree Foundation, at GEODIS Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. CT. The evening will feature on-site dog adoption opportunities for the first time in event history, a soccer match played by dogs, and an appearance by the club's mascot, Tempo the Coyote. Media wishing to attend must RSVP to Communications@nashvillesc.com by 12 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 22.
In its first-ever playoffs appearance, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club defeated Chattanooga FC 2-0 on Sunday evening to advance to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup Eastern Conference Semifinal where it will visit either New York Red Bulls II or Philadelphia Union II at a date and time to be announced later this week.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Round One - Game 1: Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF (Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, FS1, and FOX Deportes
Radio: 104.5 The Zone
2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinal: Huntsville City FC at New York Red Bulls II or Philadelphia Union II (opponent, date, and time to be determined)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
