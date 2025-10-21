Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 39

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC's winger Anders Dreyer and forward Amahl Pellegrino were named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday 39. Dreyer and Pellegrino each recorded a brace in the Club's 4-0 victory against the Portland Timbers in Providence Park.

"El Paletero" contributed two goals and one assist against Portland, producing the most goals (17) and goal contributions (27) in road matches in a single season in MLS history. Dreyer is the only player to start all 34 MLS Regular Season games for the Club. The winger found the back of the net in stoppage time after blasting a left-footed shot to the top-left corner to extend the lead to 2-0 in the first half.

Four minutes into the second half, the Danish international recorded a brace after sprinting past three Portland defenders and finishing one-on-one with the goalkeeper James Pantemis.

Pellegrino opened the scoring in the 26th minute after slotting a right-footed shot past Portland goalkeeper off a through pass from Dreyer.

The Norwegian international tallied his first-ever brace with SDFC in the 64th minute after finding another right-footed shot. From inside the box, Pellegrino found the back of the next once again to secure a 4-0 victory. The forward has played seven matches and started in four since joining the Club in August, contributing three goals and three assists.

SDFC is back at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, October 26 at 6:30 PM for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series.







