Inter Miami CF Academy U-8s and U-9s Crowned Champions at 2025 Legends Cup Miami
Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy was well-represented in the 2025 Legends Cup Miami. The U-8 and U-9 age groups from our Academy were crowned champions this weekend in the tournament at Florida Blue Training Center competing against the best youth teams in South Florida.
Here's a look at our champions' performances:
Inter Miami CF U-8
The U-8s kicked off the tournament with a confident 3-1 win over Galacticos Soccer before securing a commanding 5-2 victory against Juventus Academy. They closed out group play in style, defeating Weston FC 5-1 to advance to the final.
In the title match, the U-8s once again faced Weston FC and delivered another dominant performance, winning 5-2 to lift the trophy.
Inter Miami CF U-9
The U-9s delivered an outstanding tournament campaign. They opened with an 8-0 statement win over Miami Breakers FC and kept their momentum with a 9-2 victory against Galacticos Soccer. A hard-fought 3-3 draw versus Athletum FC capped off a strong group stage and secured their place in the final.
There, our U-9s rose to the occasion, dominating Weston FC 7-1 in a commanding performance to claim the championship and complete a memorable weekend for the Academy.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
