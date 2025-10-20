Inter Miami CF Academy U-8s and U-9s Crowned Champions at 2025 Legends Cup Miami

The Inter Miami CF Academy was well-represented in the 2025 Legends Cup Miami. The U-8 and U-9 age groups from our Academy were crowned champions this weekend in the tournament at Florida Blue Training Center competing against the best youth teams in South Florida.

Here's a look at our champions' performances:

Inter Miami CF U-8

The U-8s kicked off the tournament with a confident 3-1 win over Galacticos Soccer before securing a commanding 5-2 victory against Juventus Academy. They closed out group play in style, defeating Weston FC 5-1 to advance to the final.

In the title match, the U-8s once again faced Weston FC and delivered another dominant performance, winning 5-2 to lift the trophy.

Inter Miami CF U-9

The U-9s delivered an outstanding tournament campaign. They opened with an 8-0 statement win over Miami Breakers FC and kept their momentum with a 9-2 victory against Galacticos Soccer. A hard-fought 3-3 draw versus Athletum FC capped off a strong group stage and secured their place in the final.

There, our U-9s rose to the occasion, dominating Weston FC 7-1 in a commanding performance to claim the championship and complete a memorable weekend for the Academy.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







