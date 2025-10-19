Schedule Announced for Round One of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC
Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Major League Soccer announced today the schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series, in which Inter Miami will face Nashville SC as the Club begins its quest for the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi.
Inter Miami CF will host Nashville SC on Friday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. ET, at Chase Stadium, in a match presented by Baptist Health. The occasion will feature 5,000 co-branded Inter Miami and Baptist Health clear drawstring bags distributed at the stadium gates.
TICKETING INFORMATION:
DON'T MISS OUT ON YOUR CHANCE TO CATCH THE BIG GAME! GRAB YOUR TICKETS HERE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.
SEASON TICKET MEMBER REMINDER:
A note including an exclusive presale access that began on Oct. 9 was shared earlier this month. Season Ticket Members who did not opt out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs tickets have had their seats and tickets already secured with payment for this match. Pending the results of matches one and two, information will be shared about the potential third match to be played at home. Information about the opt-out window was shared via email. Additional Season Ticket Member ticketing information for Inter Miami CF matches is available HERE.
WIN AN ICONIC EXPERIENCE WITH ROYAL CARIBBEAN AND INTER MIAMI:
Stay tuned to @royalcaribbean and @intermiamicf on Instagram for your chance to win an iconic Miami experience - two tickets to Friday's match, two authentic Inter Miami CF jerseys, and a cruise for two aboard Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Season!
JOIN US IN THE OFFICIAL WATCH PARTY PRESENTED BY HEINEKEN AS INTER MIAMI CF VISITS NASHVILLE SC ON SATURDAY, NOV. 1 AT 7:30 P.M. ET:
Inter Miami will visit Nashville SC on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Geodis Park for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. Join the Club for the official Watch Party presented by Heineken at Tin Roof in Fort Lauderdale. Be among the first fans to arrive and enjoy a free ticket, plus exciting giveaways and more throughout the night. Come out and support the team!
If necessary, Inter Miami will host the third and decisive match on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Chase Stadium (kickoff to be determined). Ticketing information for the match would be available after the second match, if needed.
