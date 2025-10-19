Supporters' Shield Winners Philadelphia Union Announce First Round Schedule for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Following a record-setting regular season, the Philadelphia Union today announced their schedule for the first round of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. After securing the Supporters' Shield for the second time in club history, the Union will enter postseason play as the top overall seed, guaranteeing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Union concluded their 2025 campaign with 66 points (20-6-8), marking the most wins in club history. As the number one seed, Philadelphia will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card match between Chicago Fire FC and Orlando City SC, which will be played at SeatGeek Stadium on Wednesday, October 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia's first round series will follow Major League Soccer's best-of-three format. The Union will open the postseason at Subaru Park on Sunday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m. ET (5:55 kickoff). Game two is slated for Saturday, November 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET (5:42 kickoff). If a decisive game three is necessary, the series will conclude back at Subaru Park on Saturday, November 8, with time to be announced.

Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers. The Union's first match will also air on FS1/Fox Deportes.

Fans can purchase their tickets HERE.

2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Round One (Best-of-Three Series)

Philadelphia Union vs. Winner of Chicago Fire FC / Orlando City SC

Game One: Sunday, October 26 - 5:30 p.m. ET (Subaru Park)

Game Two: Saturday, November 1 - 5:30 p.m. ET (SeatGeek Stadium or Inter & Co)

Game Three (if necessary): Saturday, November 8 - TBD







Major League Soccer Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.