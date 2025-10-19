San Diego FC to Play Historic First Playoff Match on Sunday, October 26 at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) will host its historic first-ever Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs match, presented by Sharp HealthCare, on Sunday, Oct. 26 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Club will face the winner of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Wild Card game between the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series. Kickoff for the Oct. 26 game is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, with live broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The first 25,000 fans at Snapdragon Stadium for SDFC's first Playoff match will receive a commemorative SDFC scarf courtesy of Sharp HealthCare.

SDFC earned homefield advantage for the Round One Best-of-3 series after finishing its inaugural MLS Regular Season in first place in the Western Conference, posting an expansion-team record 19 wins and 63 points. The Round One Best-of-3 series will see SDFC host Game 1 on Sunday, Oct. 26, play Game 2 on the road on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. PT, and, if necessary, return to Snapdragon Stadium for a decisive Game 3 on Sunday, Nov. 9, presented by California Bank & Trust.

Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers.

Fans can expect an electric atmosphere at Snapdragon Stadium as the Club makes its playoff debut. Limited tickets for the Oct. 26 match are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets now for the best available seats to witness the Club's first postseason run and be part of this milestone moment in San Diego soccer history.

Fans can learn more about tickets, the Playoffs format, and additional information by visiting SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs.

The exclusive SDFC Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff collection is now available at Eighteen Threads. Fans can secure their playoff merchandise HERE and show their support for SDFC in the Club's first-ever playoff run.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.