FC Cincinnati's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Schedule Announced

Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Major League Soccer announced today the full schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series. No. 2 FC Cincinnati will take on No. 7 Columbus Crew and will have home field advantage, hosting Game 1 and Game 3, if necessary.

FC Cincinnati will host Game 1 on Monday, October 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET from TQL Stadium and tickets are available now at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets. The match will air on Fox Sports 1, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Fox Deportes. Radio will be carried locally on iHeart Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

The Crew will host Game 2 at Lower.com Field in Columbus on Sunday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and radio will be carried on iHeart Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

Game 3, if necessary, will be at TQL Stadium on Saturday, November 8, with kickoff time to be determined.

Every Round One game will have a winner, with no ties and no aggregate score. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers.

Tickets for Game 1 and Game 3, if necessary, are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK). Fans are encouraged to join the club for a Playoffs Launch Party at MadTree Parks & Rec in Blue Ash on Wednesday, October 22. The public program begins at 6:30 p.m. featuring special guests, DJs, activities, giveaways and more. For more information on the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit FCCincinnati.com/Playoffs.

FC Cincinnati's Round One Best-of-3 Series Schedule

Game Date/Time Location Broadcast

Game 1 Monday, October 27 - 6:45 p.m. ET vs No. 7 Columbus Crew TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FS1, Fox Deportes, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Apple TV (Free For Subscribers) Radio: iHeart Fox Sports 1360, La Mega 101.5 FM

Game 2 Sunday, November 2 - 6:30 p.m. ET at No. 7 Columbus Crew Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Apple TV (Free For Subscribers) Radio: iHeart Fox Sports 1360, La Mega 101.5 FM

Game 3*(If Necessary) Saturday, November 8 - TBD vs No. 7 Columbus Crew TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio TBD

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Dates Round

Wednesday, October 22 Wild Card Matches

Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9 Round One Best-of-3 Series

Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23 Conference Semifinals

Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30 Conference Finals

Saturday, December 6 MLS Cup 2025

HOW TO WATCH

MLS Season Pass and Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $9.99 for the remainder of the season. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit: tv.apple.com.

To provide extensive coverage, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up in English and MLS La Previa and El Resumen in Spanish, will feature special edition 30-minute pre- and post-game shows providing in-depth analysis and highlights for the Wild Card matches and Round One Best-of-3 Series games.

In addition to matches on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, select playoff games will also be available through Fox Sports in the U.S. (FS1 and Fox Deportes) and on TSN and RDS in Canada.







