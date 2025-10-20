Sounders FC to Face Minnesota United FC in Round One of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Following Major League Soccer's Decision Day, all postseason positioning is set for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card and Round One matchups. After securing the fifth seed in the Western Conference, Sounders FC is set to play fourth-seeded Minnesota United FC in the Round One Best-of-3 series, with the first game taking place on Monday, October 27 at Allianz Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, FOX Deportes, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green will then host Game 2 of the Best-of-3 series on Monday, November 3 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, FOX Deportes, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

Tickets for Game 2 of the series vs. Minnesota United FC at Lumen Field are available to purchase tomorrow, Monday, October 20 via SoundersFC.com/Tickets, with a Season Member pre-sale in the morning before the general public on-sale in the afternoon.

If necessary, Game 3 will be played in Minnesota on Saturday, November 8, with the exact time to be announced at a later date.

In Round One, every game has a winner; there are no ties and no aggregate score. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time is played and teams instead go straight to penalty kicks to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches in the series advances to the Conference Semifinals, at which point all ensuing matches revert to single-elimination. Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers.

Sounders FC concluded its 2025 MLS regular-season slate with a 2-1 Decision Day win over NYCFC on Saturday at Citi Field, as the club finished the regular season with 55 points (15-9-10). In addition to qualifying for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs for the 16th time in 17 seasons, this marks the 12th season in club history that the Seattle has tallied at least 50 points during the regular season.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.