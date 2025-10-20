FC Dallas' Kickoff Times Set for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The start times for FC Dallas' Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC has been announced by Major League Soccer today.
Game 1: Dallas at Vancouver - Sunday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT at BC Place
Game 2: Vancouver at Dallas - Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium
Game 3 (If necessary): Dallas at Vancouver - Friday, Nov. 7 with kickoff time to be determined at BC Place
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for FC Dallas' home match at Toyota stadium on Nov. 1 are available at fcdallastickets.com.
HOW TO WATCH
All matches will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and in the FC Dallas app.
