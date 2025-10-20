FC Dallas' Kickoff Times Set for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The start times for FC Dallas' Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC has been announced by Major League Soccer today.

Game 1: Dallas at Vancouver - Sunday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT at BC Place

Game 2: Vancouver at Dallas - Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium

Game 3 (If necessary): Dallas at Vancouver - Friday, Nov. 7 with kickoff time to be determined at BC Place

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for FC Dallas' home match at Toyota stadium on Nov. 1 are available at fcdallastickets.com.

HOW TO WATCH

All matches will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and in the FC Dallas app.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.