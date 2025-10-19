Charlotte FC 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule: Round One vs New York City FC

Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Major League Soccer today announced the dates and times for all matches during Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Charlotte FC finished 4th place in the Eastern Conference and will take on New York City FC in a Best-of-Three series. The Crown will host Game 1 on Tuesday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass/Apple TV/FS1/Fox Deportes).

Game 2 will be held at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, November 1 at 3:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass/Apple TV). Game 3, if necessary, will return to Charlotte on Friday, November 7. Kick-off for that match is to be determined.

Led by Head Coach Dean Smith, Charlotte FC finished a franchise high fourth place in the Eastern Conference in 2025 with a Club-record point tally (59 points). The Crown also set Club records in wins (19), home wins (13) and goals scored (55). CLTFC will enter the playoffs winning 11 of their last 13 matches, which included a Major League Soccer record tying nine straight wins.

Charlotte FC and New York City FC split the season series with 2-0 home wins in each respective fixture. The two sides have never met in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

In Round One, every game will have a winner. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. Teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance.

MLS Season Pass and Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.







