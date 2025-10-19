Charlotte FC 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule: Round One vs New York City FC
Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Major League Soccer today announced the dates and times for all matches during Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Charlotte FC finished 4th place in the Eastern Conference and will take on New York City FC in a Best-of-Three series. The Crown will host Game 1 on Tuesday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass/Apple TV/FS1/Fox Deportes).
2025 PLAYOFF TICKETS ON SALE
CROWNS UP, QUEEN CITY! Be at The Fortress for Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
*Charlotte FC have officially clinched a Round One Playoff Berth and the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. Dates and times of the matches will be announced on October 19.
BUY ROUND 1 MATCH 1
PLAYOFF HUB
Game 2 will be held at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, November 1 at 3:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass/Apple TV). Game 3, if necessary, will return to Charlotte on Friday, November 7. Kick-off for that match is to be determined.
Led by Head Coach Dean Smith, Charlotte FC finished a franchise high fourth place in the Eastern Conference in 2025 with a Club-record point tally (59 points). The Crown also set Club records in wins (19), home wins (13) and goals scored (55). CLTFC will enter the playoffs winning 11 of their last 13 matches, which included a Major League Soccer record tying nine straight wins.
Charlotte FC and New York City FC split the season series with 2-0 home wins in each respective fixture. The two sides have never met in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
In Round One, every game will have a winner. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. Teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance.
MLS Season Pass and Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 19, 2025
- FC Dallas' Kickoff Times Set for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC - FC Dallas
- Schedule Announced for Round One of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule: Round One vs New York City FC - Charlotte FC
- MLS Announces Schedule for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Columbus Crew SC
- New York City FC Announce Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Schedule - New York City FC
- MLS Announces Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Schedule - Los Angeles FC
- Whitecaps FC to Begin MLS Cup Playoffs Next Sunday, October 26 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- San Diego FC to Play Historic First Playoff Match on Sunday, October 26 at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Supporters' Shield Winners Philadelphia Union Announce First Round Schedule for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville SC Announces Schedule for 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Versus Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Announces Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Earn Dominant Decision Day Win over Montréal, Carry Five-Game Unbeaten Momentum into Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Part Ways with Head Coach Ronny Deila - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule: Round One vs New York City FC
- Clip Notes: The Crown Topple Shield Winners to Secure Top Four Spot
- Charlotte FC to Play New York City FC in Round One of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
- Down to Decision Day: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union
- Coachella Valley Invitational Returns as Premier Preseason Soccer Event Featuring MLS and NWSL Clubs February 7-21, 2026