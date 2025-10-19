Atlanta United Part Ways with Head Coach Ronny Deila

Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United has dismissed head coach Ronny Deila, the club announced today. A global search for a new permanent head coach will begin immediately.

"It was evident that our standard of play was not met this season, and together with our senior leadership team, we have decided that it was in Atlanta United's best interest to move the team in a different direction. Ultimately, we owe our fans a much better on-field product and it is our unwavering commitment to provide that to this community as soon as possible," Atlanta United CEO and President Garth Lagerwey said. "We want to thank Ronny for his time and commitment to the organization and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Deila joined Atlanta United in December of 2024. During his one season in charge, Atlanta United went 6-18-13 across all competitions.







