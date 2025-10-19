MLS Announces Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Schedule

Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC will kick off the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs as the third seed in the Western Conference and will host sixth seeded Austin FC in Game 1 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium.

Tickets for LAFC's Round One Series are now on sale at *Ticketmaster* and LAFC.com.

LAFC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 29

GAME 1: 7:30 p.m. PT - No. 3 LAFC vs. No. 6 Austin FC - BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

(MLS Season Pass on Apple TV/ESPN LA 710 AM/980 AM La Mera Mera/1230 AM KYPA) Sunday, Nov. 2

GAME 2: 5:30 p.m. PT - No. 6 Austin FC vs. No. 3 LAFC - Q2 Stadium; Austin, TX

(MLS Season Pass on Apple TV/FS1/FOX Deportes/ESPN LA 710 AM/980 AM La Mera Mera/1230 AM KYPA) Saturday, Nov. 8

GAME 3*: TBD - No. 3 LAFC vs. No. 6 Austin FC - BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

(MLS Season Pass on Apple TV/ESPN LA 710 AM/980 AM La Mera Mera/1230 AM KYPA) *If Necessary

LAFC finished the regular season with a 17W-8L-9D record (60 points) and in third place in the Western Conference. The team enters the playoffs looking to advance to the MLS Cup Final for the third time in the last four years after winning it in 2022 and reaching the final in 2023.

LAFC enjoyed another memorable campaign in 2025, earning 60+ points for the fourth time in club history and participating in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after defeating Club América in a winner-take-all Play-In Game. The Black & Gold has played 47 games in all competitions so far, playing 34 MLS matches, the Club World Cup qualifier, three Club World Cup matches, six CONCACAF Champions Cup competitions and three Leagues Cup matches. LAFC is 23-10-14 across all competitions, including a 16-2-5 mark at BMO Stadium.

The Round One Best-of-3 Series includes a home-away-home configuration that guarantees at least one home game for all teams. Game 1 matches will be hosted by the higher seed and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for free. Game 2 matches will be hosted by the lower seed, and if needed, the higher seed will host the decisive Game 3. If a match is tied at the end of regulation during the Wild Card and Best-of-3 Series matches, no extra time will be played, and teams will participate in a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals.

How to Watch - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Season Pass and Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $9.99 for the remainder of the season. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit: tv.apple.com.

To provide extensive coverage, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up in English and MLS La Previa and El Resumen in Spanish, will feature special edition 30-minute pre- and post-game shows providing in-depth analysis and highlights for the Wild Card matches and Round One Best-of-3 Series games.

In addition to matches on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, select playoff games will also be available through FOX Sports in the U.S. (FS1 and FOX Deportes) and on TSN and RDS in Canada.

MLS Cup presented by Audi will take place on Saturday, Dec. 6.

