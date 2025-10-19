New York City FC Announce Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Schedule

Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







After finishing the MLS Regular Season as the fifth seed, New York City FC can confirm the Club will face Charlotte FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series.

Game 1 in the Round One Best-of-3 series will take place on Tuesday, October 28 at 6:45pm ET at Bank of America Stadium. Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 series will take place the following weekend on Saturday, November 1 at 3:30pm ET at Yankee Stadium.

If necessary, Game 3 in the Round One Best-of-3 series will take place on Friday, November 7 at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff time for this match will be announced at a later date.

As the presenting partner for the Club's playoff campaign, Etihad Airways is offering a special ticket promotion. To celebrate the playoffs and our journey to the opening of our new home, each purchase of a home Round One ticket starting tomorrow comes with a complimentary deposit toward a full season ticket membership in Etihad Park. For full terms and conditions of the promotion, click here.

Tickets are on sale now for Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 series and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/nycfc. City Members will receive additional information this week about how to purchase away tickets for the Club's playoff campaign.

Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers. In addition to matches on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, select playoff games will also be available through FOX Sports in the U.S. (FS1 and FOX Deportes) and on TSN and RDS in Canada.







