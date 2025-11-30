Inter Miami CF Pulls away to End New York City FC Season

Published on November 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC fell 5-1 in Inter Miami CF to end their playoff run. Miami took a 2-0 lead in the first half before Justin Haak's powerful header offered hope. New York City battled all night, but further goals for Miami in the second half confirmed defeat for Pascal Jansen's side on the night.

Match Recap

The Eastern Conference Final saw New York City FC take on Inter Miami CF on Saturday night.

The visitors had booked their place in the final by beating the Philadelphia Union last time out, while a win over FC Cincinnati earned Miami their spot.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made one change to the team that took on Philadelphia, as Hannes Wolf was replaced by Aiden O'Neill.

A tense start to the contest saw both teams trying to find their feet and any early advantage they could muster.

Miami registered the first real look at goal in the 13th minute when Mateo Silvetti headed a free kick into the arms of Matt Freese.

The hosts then took a first-half lead a minute later when Tadeo Allende latched onto a chipped ball in behind and finished past Freese.

Things became somewhat feisty between both sets of players in the minutes that followed, as the rhythm of the contest continued to be disjointed. Not long after that, Miami doubled their advantage with Allende's second goal of the night.

Needing a response, New York City found one from a set piece in the 37th minute. Whipped in dangerously by Maxi Moralez, Brooklyn native Justin Haak rose highest to power a header home.

Miami would push hard for a third heading into halftime, but New York City stood firm and kept the door shut.

Jansen opted to make one change at halftime, as Jonny Shore was replaced by Hannes Wolf.

The Austrian's introduction gave New York City a fresh injection of energy. A high turnover presented Moralez a half-chance, but he could not get the ball out from under his feet to strike at goal, so he passed it sideways and the move broke down.

Allende then went close to securing his hat-trick after Jordi Alba found him with a dangerous cross. Thankfully for New York City, his header flew wide.

Jansen made a second change on the hour mark, as Agustín Ojeda was replaced by compatriot Julián Fernández.

Fernández nearly pulled New York City level just minutes after entering the match, meeting a low cross from his namesake Fernández Mercau. His first-time effort forced a brilliant fingertip save from Rocco Ríos Novo.

The match then tilted in Miami's favor moments later when Lionel Messi and Matteo Silvetti combined, with the latter scoring to make it 3-1.

New York City continued to look for a route back into the game, but those hopes were dashed in the 83rd minute when substitute Telasco Segovia finished off a Miami breakaway. Allende then added a fifth for Miami in the 89th minute.

That would prove the last act of note on a disappointing night for New York City FC as they exited the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

What's Next

Check back to www.newyorkcityfc.com for more updates on the 2026 season.







