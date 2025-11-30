Whitecaps FC Advance to First MLS Cup in Club History

Published on November 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC advanced to the club's first MLS Cup after a 3-1 victory over San Diego FC in the Western Conference Final at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

The 'Caps will face Inter Miami CF for the league title next Saturday, December 6 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kickoff will be at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET - live on Apple TV and TSN in Canada, as well as on 730 CKNW and CKNW.com. Season ticket members will receive communication on priority access to purchase away tickets for MLS Cup. Partial plan holders and group buyers can reach out to their Whitecaps FC representative to purchase away tickets, subject to availability. All other fans in Vancouver can purchase MLS Cup tickets through general on-sale on ticketmaster.ca.

For fans in Vancouver, an official Whitecaps FC Watch Party will be held again with venue partners BC Place. The first 15,000 fans will receive a special edition t-shirt. Tickets will be $15, on sale to season ticket members at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, December 1, to 'Caps Insider subscribers at 12 p.m. PT, and to the general public at 3 p.m. PT at ticketmaster.ca.

The MLS Cup credential application is open - CLICK HERE to apply. The deadline to submit an application is this Monday, December 1 at 5 p.m. PT. If you have any questions, please reach out to comm.credentials@mlssoccer.com and communications@whitecapsfc.com.

Whitecaps FC will be seeking a first MLS Cup title, and the eighth men's league championship in club history, dating back to 1974. In the North American Soccer League (NASL) era, the 'Caps famously won the Soccer Bowl in 1979. In the Canadian Soccer League (CSL), Vancouver 86ers won four consecutive MITA Cup titles from 1988 to 1991. Prior to entering MLS, the Blue & White captured the USL First Division title in both 2006 and 2008.

This will be the third match between Whitecaps FC and Inter Miami CF this year after an epic two-leg series in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. The 'Caps won both matches, taking the first leg 2-0 at BC Place, and the second leg 3-1 at Chase Stadium.

For all of the latest information leading into MLS Cup, stay tuned to whitecapsfc.com and @WhitecapsFC on social media.

