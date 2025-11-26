Whitecaps FC to Host Western Conference Final Viewing Party with Venue Partner BC Place, Presented by Erdinger

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC will host an official viewing party with venue partner BC Place, presented by Erdinger, for the club's MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final against San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, November 29. Doors will open at 5 p.m. PT, with kickoff at 6 p.m. PT. Whitecaps FC 2025 playoffs are presented by BLG, BMO, and TELUS.

Experience the thrill of a Whitecaps FC home match at BC Place, featuring family-friendly entertainment, family-friendly pricing at select concessions, and rally towels for the first 15,000 fans.

Tickets will be $10, inclusive of taxes and fees, with season ticket holders having the first opportunity, starting on Tuesday, November 25 at 4 p.m. PT. Fans signed up for 'Caps Insider will then be able to purchase at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, followed by general on sale through ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps at 12 p.m. PT. Net proceeds will go to the Whitecaps FC Foundation.

The 'Caps are in the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final for the first time in club history. The winner of the Western Conference Final will move on to MLS Cup on Saturday, December 6, hosted by the team that finished with more points during the regular season. If Inter Miami CF defeat New York City FC, then they will host MLS Cup. If NYCFC advance, then the Western Conference winner will host MLS Cup.

The 'Caps made it to the Western Conference Final after a thrilling shootout win after a 2-2 result against Los Angeles FC in front of a sold-out record crowd of 53,957 fans at BC Place. San Diego defeat Minnesota United FC 1-0 at home in front of a sold-out crowd of 32,502.

This will be the first time that the 'Caps face San Diego FC in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Against San Diego, who have had a record-breaking expansion season - the 'Caps fell 5-3 at BC Place on June 25, and tied 1-1 at Snapdragon Stadium on July 19.

Historically, this coming Saturday will mark the fifth playoff encounter between Vancouver and a club from San Diego. The first postseason meeting came in 1982, when the Vancouver Whitecaps faced the San Diego Sockers in the NASL First Round, with the Sockers winning the best-of-three series after both teams held serve at home.

During the USL A-League era, when Vancouver were known as the 86ers, they met the San Diego Flash in postseason play three times in four years. In the 1998 Western Conference Quarterfinals, the Flash earned a 4-1 home victory. Two years later, in the 2000 Western Conference Semifinals, the 86ers prevailed 5-4 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in San Diego. The sides met again in 2001, with Vancouver winning their quarterfinal matchup 4-3 on aggregate in a two-leg series.

