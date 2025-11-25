Mexican International Legend Luis "El Matador"Hernández to Attend HDFC's Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff Presented by MD Anderson

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club today announced some exciting additions to the previously announced Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff event, presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, hosted at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. CT.

Most notably, HDFC is excited to welcome Mexican international legend Luis "El Matador" Hernández who will speak to fans about representing Mexico at two World Cups, take photos, sign autographs and gift a few lucky fans with exclusive signed items. Famous for his signature long blonde hair in the 90s and early 2000s, Hernández is widely regarded as one of the most talented strikers in Mexican history, scoring 35 goals for the national team across 84 appearances, including four goals at 1998 FIFA World Cup - tied with Javier "Chicharito" Hernández as Mexico's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer.

HDFC's wider Houston Soccer Celebration will feature an unprecedented series of fan-focused experiences at Shell Energy Stadium. This kickoff event will feature free, family-friendly programming the day after the FIFA World Cup Draw. To kick off the World Cup season, news and longtime fans of all ages can join the celebration to celebrate the global game ahead of the world's biggest sporting event coming to Houston in June 2026.

The free event that blends soccer, community and holiday spirit will also include the additional new activations below:

Locker Room Sale - Dynamo & Dash Charities, HDFC's official 501(c)(3) non-profit arm, will host their annual Locker Room Sale in the Jameson Club, allowing both Dynamo and Dash fans the opportunity to purchase exclusive team gear and other branded items. All proceeds will go to the charitable organization, and all merchandise is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and advance registration is required. Click HERE to register and select your preferred time slot.

First 500 beverages on us! The first 500 fans through the gate will get their first beverage covered by HDFC. Fans can choose from Michelob ULTRA, Corona Premier, NUTRL, non-alcoholic options from Athletic Brewing or soda.

Offseason Chalk Talk: Fans will have the opportunity to hear from key leaders behind both of Houston professional teams, including Dynamo Technical Director Asher Mendelsohn, Dash President of Women's Soccer Angela Hucles Mangano and Dash Assistant General Manager Jason Lowe, who will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what goes in to building a successful soccer team on and off the pitch.

Dynamo Holiday Select-a-Seat: In an exciting and interactive way, fans will have the opportunity to explore available seats for 2026 Season Ticket Memberships and can receive exclusive incentives when locking in their spot. Potential incentives include a team signed jersey, 2026 custom jersey (once released), $50 food and beverage credit, or the opportunity to upgrade to a premium club space for one match.

Partnership Fun: Fans can look forward to a variety of activations from the Club's partners, including Verizon, Jameson, College Ave, Regions Bank, Athletic Brewing, Michelob Ultra, Corona Premier.

As previously announced, fans can also look forward to:

Get game-ready: Join MD Anderson for games and special giveaways, so you're at your best when you step out onto the pitch.

Make History with the Houston Food Bank: Fans can join HDFC and the Houston Food Bank to take part in the largest single-day, off-site food packing event in Houston Food Bank history -helping families prepare for the holiday season.

On-Pitch Dynamo Skills Challenge: Step onto the same pitch professional players call home and compete for bragging rights as the Skills Challenge Champion.

Concourse Activations: Family-friendly programming, including face painting, balloon artists, and soccer activities for all ages.

Free Kids' Soccer Clinic: Young fans (ages 6 - 14) can learn the game from Dynamo coaches on the Shell Energy Stadium field. Registration is required.

Bracket Challenge: Submit your tournament predictions for a chance to win prizes-including 2027 Houston Dynamo season tickets for a perfect bracket.

Holiday Fun: Snap family photos at the holiday card station, meet Santa Diesel, and shop unique gifts for every fan at the Team Store.

Season Ticket Members: Exclusive event for 2026 Dynamo season ticket members to celebrate inside the Regions Bank Club. For those looking to secure Season Tickets, private tours will be available at the event.

Located in the heart of East Downtown (EaDo), and adjacent to the city's FIFA Fan Festival, Shell Energy Stadium will transform into a vibrant hub for fans during the World Cup, with in-stadium watch parties, interactive activations and premium hospitality throughout the tournament. Additional experiences will highlight Dynamo players, coaches, club legends and Diesel the Fox. Exclusive benefits will be available for 2026 Dynamo Season Ticket Members.

Dates, times and ticket information for next summer will be confirmed at a later date. Programming will complement the adjacent FIFA Fan Festival, including private events inside a variety of air-conditioned premium spaces, luxury suites overlooking the pitch or curated hospitality pitch-side. Spaces are customizable for groups of all sizes and budgets, and availability will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in more information should email Booking@HoustonDynamo.com.

The FIFA World Cup 26 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States -the largest tournament in history with 48 teams and 104 matches.

Houston will host five group-stage matches (June 14, 17, 20, 23, 26) and two knockout-stage games (June 29, July 4). Shell Energy Stadium will also serve as a training facility for participating nations.







