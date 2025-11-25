San Diego FC Advances to Western Conference Final After Defeating Minnesota United FC 1-0 at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on November 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) advanced to the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final, presented by Jameson, after beating Minnesota United FC 1-0 at Snapdragon Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of 32,502. Designated Player Anders Dreyer scored in the 72nd minute while goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega made a handful of standout saves late in the contest to send SDFC to its first ever Conference Final. San Diego will host the Western Conference Final against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday Nov. 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT, with live broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. SDFC becomes just the second expansion side in MLS history to reach a conference final in their debut season.

Dreyer sent in the only goal of the match on a left-footed blast from the right side of the box off a combination play by Corey Baird and Jeppe Tverskov. Dreyer's goal came on SDFC's first and only shot on target against a Minnesota team that spent the night sitting deep in its own half.

Tickets to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final between SDFC and the Vancouver Whitecaps will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can also join the priority list HERE and receive pre-sale access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Fans can learn more about tickets, the Playoffs format, and additional information by visiting SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs.

Goal Scoring plays:

SD - 1-0 - Anders Dreyer (Corey Baird, Jeppe Tverskov), 72nd minute: Dreyer gave SDFC the lead when he blasted a left-footed shot as he charged into the box from the right side from a quick back-heel tap by Baird.

Postgame Notes:

With tonight's win against Minnesota United FC, San Diego FC advanced to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final.

No. 1 seed SDFC became the second expansion team to reach the Conference Finals in their inaugural season.

Tonight's win is also the Club's 22nd win in all MLS Competitions (19-9-6 in regular season).

Tonight's result was the second time SDFC beat Minnesota United this season (first win was on June 14 at Allianz Field).

SDFC has a combined 20-8-4 record against Western Conference teams in the regular season and post season.

SDFC is 2-1-0 all-time against Minnesota across all MLS Competitions.

Anders Dreyer registered his fourth goal of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Dreyer now has six goal contributions in the post season (4 goals, 2 assists)

Dreyer now has 23 combined regular and post season goals and a combined 21 assists for a total of 44 goal contributions in MLS.

SDFC captain Jeppe Tverskov earned his first career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs assist during Dreyer's goal.

San Diego native Corey Baird added his third career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs assist during Dreyer's goal.

Dreyer now has a combined 38 regular and post-season starts.

Only Dreyer and Onni Valakari have played in all 38 of SDFC's regular season (35) and postseason (4) matches this season.

Defender Manu Duah has started in four consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches and made his 17th MLS start and 18th appearance for SDFC. He has a total of 22 appearances with the Club across all competitions, including three 2025 Leagues Cup matches.

Marcus Ingvartsen came on as a substitute for Corey Baird in the 78th minute. He returned from injury on Oct. 18 against Portland in the Club's MLS Regular Season finale.

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega made his second Audi MLS Cup Playoffs start for SDFC and his fourth MLS postseason appearance in his career.

Sisniega recorded SDFC's second-ever clean sheet in the MLS Playoffs and the third in his MLS Playoffs career.

SDFC had 703 passes completed compared to Minnesota's 258.

SDFC out-possessed Portland 66 to 34 percent.

Next Match

SDFC will now host the Western Conference Final against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Snapdragon Stadium in a single-elimination match. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. PT with live broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Match Information

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals

No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 4 Minnesota United FC

Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) - Anders Dreyer (Assisted by Corey Baird and Jeppe Tverskov) 72'

Misconduct Summary:

MIN - Nectarios Triantis (caution, 16')

MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (caution, 19')

SD - Ian Pilcher (caution, 77')

MIN - Anthony Markanich (caution, 81)

SD - Marcus Ingvartsen (caution, 90+5)

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK Pablo Sisniega; D Luca Bombino, D Christopher McVey, D Manu Duah, D Ian Pilcher; M Onni Valakari, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Aníbal Godoy (Luca De La Torre, 78'); F Amahl Pellegrino (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, 78'), F Corey Baird (Marcus Ingvartsen, 78'), F Anders Dreyer.

Substitutes Not Used: GK Duran Ferree, D Paddy McNair, D Leo Duru, D Pedro Soma, M David Vazquez, F Alex Mighten

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES; 3

MINNESOTA UNITED FC: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Anthony Markanich, D Michael Boxall -C-, D Morris Duggan, D Carlos Harvey (Dominik Fitz, 83'); M Robin Lod, M Will Trapp (Hassani Dotson, 83'), M Nectarios Triantis, M Joaquin Pereyra; F Kelvin Yeboah, F Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir, D Nicolas Romero, M Julian Gressel, D DJ Taylor, D Jefferson Diaz, F Mamadou Dieng, M Owen Gene

TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 0

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referees: Corey Richardson, Kathryn Nesbitt

Fourth Official: Tori Penso

VAR: Michael Radchuck

AVAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 60-degrees, clear

Attendance: 32,502

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On managing tonight's match and getting the hard-fought result:

"We knew it was always going to be a big test in terms of creating enough big chances, because they're well coached team, and they defend that low block really, really well, but we worked on a few things that I think the boys executed really well, and what I felt was that it was coming. That's what I felt, even though the last time we played them, I think we created many more big chances early on, but I felt the dam cracking little by little, and that's what we told them at halftime. And what it takes in these kind of games is equal parts urgency and composure. So, playing fast and playing urgent, but at the same time being composed, not losing your head and just trusting that it's going to come."

On Ian Pilcher saving a ball at the goal line and Ander Dreyer's goal:

"I think it's the two things together are a perfect example of what it means to be an end team. You know, I get it. Yeah, we play good football. But this narrative that the other team is the more blue collar team, harder working team, this is garbage. This club is founded on hard work, intensity, relentless ambition, just like the community, because there's so many people in San Diego who have to make massive sacrifices and work so hard to live here. And we said we wanted to be a reflection. That's our base, then the football flows from there. So, I think it's just a perfect example of a guy willing to do whatever it takes to keep that ball out of the net. That ball should go in the net, 99-percent of teams that exact play happens, there's a goal, and this guy didn't give up on it, and then the other two combining for the goal in a beautiful way, just trusting that if they keep finding these passes and keep finding these connections, that it would come it's fantastic."

On facing Minnesota's style of play:

"Again, you play against a very well coached team, very clear in their identity, very good in the direct play. So, you better be ready to make plays in both boxes. And our guys were up for that challenge today, and I think you saw in all of those set pieces that they each guy in that zone wanted to be the one who made the play, and that hunger is massively important."

On facing Vancouver next:

"Right now, it's about having this mini moment to recognize the fact that these guys continue to write history, because nobody can take that performance away against a very, very good team. The next game will be completely different, and our focus will be on recovery, the two to three most important points for that game, and then going out there and just playing as hard as we possibly can."

On what his measure of success is for his team:

"The measure of success is how you approach every single day. And we said we were here to win, but how we won and who we won with mattered. And we said training matters. And we said we wanted to be a team that was brave to play under pressure and a team that was relentless to press. That was our only measuring stick, how we approached that ambition every single day. Then you let life take care of the rest. But we feel that if you do that to your best and everybody commits to it, not one person, not two people, not the coach, not the sporting director, not just players. Everybody united, the fans, the players, leadership, then you always give yourself a chance of doing something special with zero guarantees, and that's what we're writing right now."

SDFC GOALKEEPER PABLO SISNIEGA

On diving on a ball in the first half:

"So, the sand, the pitch had a little bit of sand from the football game on Saturday. So, when I went to push off, initially, I unfortunately slipped. And then it was one of those moments where it's like, I have to go all in. So, I just saw the ball in front of me, and I thought, I have to go with my hands. And I got there right as he made contact. So it was, it was good timing."

On playing behind a young defensive back line:

"I think that the defense we have and the players for how young they are, especially like you look at Ian [Pilcher], you look at [Luca] Bombino, you look at Manu [Duah]. It's their first season as professionals, and they've just all of them have stepped up in such a massive way that it's incredible to play behind them, to see the growth they had throughout the whole season. And obviously Chris has been incredible as well all season. So, playing behind them just gives me huge security, because I know that they have my back and I have their back."

On starting and having another clean sheet:

"Yeah, obviously it's special. Have a clean sheet. But I think the clean sheet is kind of a team achievement. It's not just me, like, if you see everybody the way we were counter pressing, the way Ian [Pilcher] makes that play, the way, yeah, but Aníbal [Godoy] and only get back on defense, like it's just, it's all these people that are coming together to make a clean sheet. So, it's not just me. So, I'm very thankful for my teammates."

SDFC MIDFIEDER JEPPE TVERSKOV

On how difficult it was to break down Minnesota United's defense:

"Now first of all, the pitch today was like, yeah, it was a big theme going in on the pitch...I think that's the worst date it's been for the season. And yeah, unfortunately, there were American football game two days ago and yeah, just to start that off, that made it way more difficult for us, because the condition and the amount of sand on the pitch made it difficult to get under the ball and move it quickly, which you need to do against a team like Minnesota. So, obviously that made it more difficult for us, but I think our game plan was the same. We tried to overload in the side. We tried to play quick, get in behind them, be patient most of all and yeah, luckily it ended up with a goal with one of the things we have been talking a lot about, deep ball in behind, cut back and shot on the nearest post. So, that was kind of the perfect practice goal, or whatever you can call that we tried during the week."

On exceeding outside expectations, with work still to be done:

"It's a statement. I think for the whole city I would say, yeah. We felt the support from day one. So, we know everything is set for us off the pitch to deliver. We have the supporter section, we have the whole stadium full. The coaching staff, everything on board on the team. From everyone, ownership and down to groundsmen, has been so good and on board. So, all the players have everything we need. The facility is amazing, we can't complain about anything. So yeah, as I said, we have everything, it's just up to us players to deliver. And yeah, we've had a good season, but we want more. Sometimes as a player, you also have the feeling that you have something special within your team. And I think we are on that wave right now. We feel it all. And sometimes, when we click, we really, really click. So yeah, we try to bring it into to the next games, and hopefully it's more than only one."

On if today was the loudest he's heard Snapdragon Stadium:

"Yeah, and that's what, I've said it before, we have landed in the football city. It feels like from the second-- the first day I was here-- the second you get here, you feel the passion. And yeah, it's, it's just in people's blood, basically, because it's not something you can just create. It's real. And we've had so many guys, it's not only the player, we had so many guys throughout the whole season that's been so supportive. We haven't had an away game without fans traveling. Every time we have a walk on the way trips, somebody is standing there cheering us on. And yeah, it's just been incredible the whole season."

SDFC DEFENDER IAN PILCHER

On saving a ball at the goal line with an open net tonight:

"Yeah, I saw the breakthrough coming through, and I felt like they had a shot. So, I was just trying to cover Pablo at the back, and he plays, I get there, gets a little flustered on the line there, but we ended up making it work out. And it was crazy, but it was a good.

On if he felt the energy of the match change after making the goal line stop:

"Yeah, I think the fans rallying behind us. They're making our 12th man just incredible. And then I think once we made that, we know we can weather the storm, and then we just push for that goal, and it came, and it's beautiful."

On facing counter attacks and taking some pressure after scoring:

"Yeah, Minnesota was good team going forward. They lopped a lot at us, and that was their best. And I think some of the guys just made some great big plays. Chris is going up winning so many great headers, Bambino and Manu making some great tackles. Pablo had the big save minutes after and even the midfielders and forwards coming back, tracking back, putting their body on the line. And I think that's just what defines his team, that work ethic, that relentlessness and that fighting team spirits. It's unbelievable."

On adjusting to play right back:

"Yeah, it's been a unique adapting the right back, but it's not been too hard. I think the coaching staff's been phenomenal at walking me through everything, and at the end of the day, it's just sticking to the principles and doing the right things, the simple things, and then a little bit out of character with the fist bump. But I just felt so much good energy in that moment and so much so much pride for this team and the city. And I just wanted to, like, let it know."

On the difference between speed in the pros and when he played in college:

"Yeah, it's a big jump in terms of intensity and quality. And I think everyone's been so good just in the trainings. You know, that's where I've made my jump, and it's been because of my teammates pushing me, getting me better. But that big jump is a lot, but we handled it well. Me, Manu, and even some of the other guys."

SDFC WINGER ANDERS DREYER

On a tough match and his scoring play:

"First of all, it was a tough game after our last home game against Minnesota with a 3-1 loss. We knew it would be difficult today to break them down. When they stand in the 5-4-1, it's difficult, especially when they stand so low and we want to combine between lines. But there was not so much space. So, we had to find that one two moments where we could get in the box or get an opportunity to shoot on goal. And yeah. Then, of course, the deep ball from Jeppe [Tverskov] to Cory [Baird], who made a great run and amazing back hill assist. And yeah, just had one thing on my mind was hitting it as hard as possible. So yeah, it went in, and I'm happy. And one, zero, we are through. And that's amazing."

On what he said to Corey Baird after his assist:

"To be honest, I can't remember. I think it was maybe something like, what was that? It was amazing. What an assist. And I'm happy for Corey. That was, that was brilliant."

On how he felt after being sick earlier in the week:

"Must say, it's been maybe the hardest game. Personally, got sick, didn't feel well for four days. And first session was Friday. Lucky for me, we played Monday today, so I had like, two, three sessions to get back on track and get in the rhythm again. So, I will be honest and say today was difficult with, with, like, personally, with, with my sickness during the week, and a long travel to Europe and back. I think it's my fifth or sixth time traveling across the world. So yeah, it's it was tough this one, but I'm happy now that I can relax a little bit and look forward for Saturday."

On Ian Pilcher and Pablo Sisniega making key plays:

"It's like, amazing defensive actions from Ian [Pilcher] to save it on the line and kicks it away. And, of course, Pablo [Sisniega] getting out avoiding a big chance for Minnesota. It's like, you need things like that in playoff games. And I'm happy that they showed up like this. And even they also the defensive line and goalkeeper, Pablo, gets a clean sheet. It's so nice two times in a row now. And yeah, it's good. So, I'm very happy for them."

On hearing the S-D-F-C chant from the fans:

"That's amazing. Also, before games, when, when they kick off, they do it, and atmosphere is just electric, and it's nice. And I can imagine, as an away team coming here and feel that it's, it's, it's tough, and then, of course, to do it afterwards with the fans, that's, that's, that's nice, and that's something you really need to, yeah, like live in the moment and be there because it's, it's, so nice."

On what it is like on a personal level to reach a conference final as an expansion team:

"It's nice now we are in the final in the West, and that's, that's amazing for me. It's a big, big thing. Personally, these are games where it's fun to play, and I can't wait to play on Saturday at home."







Major League Soccer Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.