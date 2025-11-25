Austin FC Announces Roster Decisions Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on November 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today the Club's decisions on the 2026 contract options of several players, placing the current Austin FC roster for the 2026 season at 24 contracted players.

The following 19 players have contracts guaranteed for the 2026 season: Guilherme Biro, Osman Bukari, Micah Burton, Mikkel Desler, Mateja Djordjević, Nico Dubersarsky, CJ Fodrey, Jon Gallagher, Žan Kolmanič, Damian Las, Jáder Obrian, Besard Sabovic, Brad Stuver, Oleksandr Svatok, Robert Taylor, Ervin Torres, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez, and Owen Wolff.

Las returns to Austin FC following the conclusion of his loan spell at Louisville City FC.

Austin FC exercised the 2026 contract options of Stefan Cleveland, Dani Pereira, and Riley Thomas. In addition, the option for Brendan Hines-Ike was automatically exercised based on performance metrics during the 2025 season.

Ilie Sánchez agreed to a new contract with the Club, signing a deal guaranteed through the end of the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

Austin FC declined the 2026 contract options of Julio Cascante, Jimmy Farkarlun, and Diego Rubio.

Austin FC begins its 2026 Major League Soccer regular season on Saturday, February 21, when the Verde & Black host Minnesota United FC at 7:30 p.m. CT at Q2 Stadium.

CURRENT AUSTIN FC ROSTER (24)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Stefan Cleveland, Damian Las, Brad Stuver

DEFENDERS (8): Guilherme Biro, Mikkel Desler, Mateja Djordjević, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Oleksandr Svatok, Riley Thomas

MIDFIELDERS (7): Micah Burton, Nico Dubersarsky, Dani Pereira, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sánchez, Ervin Torres, Owen Wolff

FORWARDS/WINGERS (6): Osman Bukari, CJ Fodrey, Jáder Obrian, Robert Taylor, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez







