Austin FC Clinches Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Spot

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC clinched a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday following Vancouver's victory over San Jose. The Club will make its second-ever appearance in the MLS postseason and is guaranteed to finish with the second-best points total in its five-year history with two (2) matches still remaining in the regular season.

By winning either of those remaining matches - at home vs. LAFC on October 12 and away vs. San Jose Earthquakes on October 18 - ATXFC would secure a place in the top seven (7) and guarantee a place in a Round One Best-of-3 Series, which take place on dates to-be-determined between October 24 and November 9.

Finishing in eighth or above would also guarantee at least one (1) playoff home match at Q2 Stadium. Opponent, dates, times, and locations of Austin FC's opening playoff matches will be confirmed following MLS Decision Day on October 18.

Season Ticket Members of the Oak Collective will receive playoff ticket information this week. Single match tickets will go on sale in the event a home match is confirmed, and Waitlist members would receive access to a pre-sale for single match tickets.







