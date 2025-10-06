'Caps unbeaten in 10 matches for second time this season

Published on October 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - It was another first-class performance from Vancouver Whitecaps FC on a sunny Sunday afternoon at BC Place, as they swept aside San Jose Earthquakes in a 4-1 victory.

The 'Caps started strong, quickly putting San Jose on the backfoot from the first whistle. That pressure almost paid off inside 12 minutes as Thomas Müller nearly rifled in a shot form the edge of the box after a good one-two with Rayan Elloumi, but his shot was saved at full stretch by San Jose 'keeper Daniel.

Sebastian Berhalter had a similar shot a few minutes later, but his driven shot was dragged just wide of the mark. Ali Ahmed then had a good opportunity to score inside the box after an Édier Ocampo cross was deflected into his path, but his one-time finish was well saved by Daniel.

Ralph Priso was ever so close to tapping in a goal after a mishit header from a San Jose defender was saved by Daniel, but his off-balance effort was blocked before it could cross the line.

After a period of tense back-and-forth, Elloumi opened the scoreline in the 39th minute. Berhalter put in a cross from a free kick right at the back post, straight into the path of a sliding Elloumi who swept it into the back of the net.

Elloumi almost got an immediate second minutes later, after Müller headed it back across goal to hit on the half-volley, but his shot went over the crossbar.

Whitecaps FC went into the break with a goal to the good and halfway to another three points.

The 'Caps came out of the gates flying once again, with both Jayden Nelson and Elloumi getting into good goal-scoring positions inside the box in the opening moments.

However, it would be the Raumdeuter that would score the second of the match in the 57th minute. Yohei Takaoka began the move, finding Berhalter in acres of space in the middle of the pitch, before the American drove forward and played in Ahmed on the left. Ahmed then cut inside and found Müller on the edge of box, who laced a pinpoint strike into the bottom left corner of the net.

Müller almost got himself a quick-fire brace in the 65th minute, after Berhalter cut it across for him at the edge of the box, but this time Daniel was able to get to the effort.

Andrés Cubas tried his luck in the 69th minute, firing a dipping shot from distance, but Daniel was able to get both hands on it.

Berhalter scored from a similar shooting position just five minutes later, as his shot from distance dipped right into the top right corner to make it 3-0.

Once again it was Müller at the heart of the attack in the 81st minute, volleying forward a vicious strike after Ryan Gauld cushioned it back for the German, but his shot was blocked before it could bulge the back of the net.

San Jose did end up getting onto the scoresheet after Beau Leroux's shot from outside the box took a deflection before going into the back of the net to cut it to 3-1. Takaoka came to the rescue moments later, getting down low to save a shot from Jamar Ricketts.

But the 'Caps cut San Jose's momentum short in added time, after Berhalter rocketed another shot from distance into the goal, clipping the inside of the post before nestling in for a 4-1 final score.

Whitecaps FC are back in action next Saturday, October 11, as they travel to Florida to face Orlando City SC in their penultimate MLS regular season match. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. PT.

The 'Caps then cap off the regular season on Saturday, October 18 as they host FC Dallas at BC Place on MLS Decision Day. Kickoff for that one is at 6 p.m. PT. Limited tickets remain available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps, with all options at whitecapsfc.com/tickets. Playoff tickets for Round One are also now on sale on Ticketmater. For all the latest information, visit whitecapsfc.com/playoffs.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 25,292

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Scoring Summary

39' - VAN - Rayan Elloui (Sebastian Berhalter)

57' - VAN - Thomas Müller (Ali Ahmed)

74' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Jeevan Badwal)

89' - SJ - Beau Leroux

90'+2 - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Thomas Müller)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 57.9% - SJ 42.1%

Shots: VAN 18 - SJ 8

Shots on Goal: VAN 10 - SJ 4

Saves: VAN 2 - SJ 6

Fouls: VAN 18 - SJ 15

Offsides: VAN 0 - SJ 4

Corners: VAN 5 - SJ 7

Cautions

12' - SJ - Cristian Espinoza

38' - SJ - Benji Kikanovic

42' - SJ - Cristian Arango

45'+1 - VAN - Andrés Cubas

47' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

67' - SJ - Preston Judd

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (27.Giuseppe Bovalina 86'), 2.Mathías Laborda, 6.Ralph Priso, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (59.Jeevan Badwal 72'); 7.Jayden Nelson (17.Kenji Cabrera 78'), 13.Thomas Müller ©, 22.Ali Ahmed (25.Ryan Gauld 78'); 75.Rayan Elloumi (14.Daniel Ríos 72')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 11.Emmanuel Sabbi, 12.Belal Halbouni, 26.J.C. Ngando

San Jose Earthquakes

42.Daniel; 25.Max Floriani (12.Dave Romney 66'), 5.Daniel Munie, 18.Reid Roberts; 28.Benji Kikavonic (19.Preston Judd 66'), 6.Ian Harkes (21.Noel Buck HT), 37.Ronaldo Viera (34.Beau Leroux 79'), 11.Ousseni Bouda (2.Jamar Ricketts 66'); 10.Cristian Espinoza, 17.Josef Martínez, 9.Cristian Arango

Substitutes not used

36.Earl Edwards Jr., 4.Bruno Wilson, 14.Mark-Anthony Kaye, 16.Jack Skahan







