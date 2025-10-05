Sounders FC Secures Hard-Fought 1-0 Victory Over Portland Timbers at Lumen Field
Published on October 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (13-9-10, 49 points) earned three points in a hard-fought victory over the Portland Timbers (11-11-11, 44 points) in front of 32,913 fans inside Lumen Field on Saturday night. In the 50th year of the storied rivalry between Seattle and Portland dating back to 1975 in the North American Soccer League, Sounders FC bagged its 58th victory over Portland in 124 all-time meetings (Seattle is now 58-47-19 in the rivalry). In his first start since August 31 in the Leagues Cup Final, Seattle attacker Pedro de la Vega opened the scoring in the 16th minute, bagging his 10th goal of the season in all competitions. Seattle's backline stood firm alongside goalkeeper Stefan Ferei for the shutout win, overcoming a red card to midfielder Albert Rusnák in second-half stoppage time.
With two matches remaining in the regular season before the MLS Cup Playoffs begin, Seattle prepares to host its final home match prior to the postseason on Saturday, October 11 against Western Conference foe Real Salt Lake (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
Seattle stays in fifth place in the Western Conference with the result, sitting on 49 points (13-9-10).
The Rave Green are now 16-15-11 against Portland in MLS play. The two sides drew 1-1 earlier this year at Providence Park.
Dating back to 1975, Portland and Seattle have faced off 124 times. The Rave Green lead the all-time series 58-47-19.
Pedro de la Vega's goal in the 16th minute was his 10th of the season in all competitions and fourth in MLS play. The midfielder was making his first start since August 31 against Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup Final.
Alex Roldan and Jesús Ferreira both provided assists on de la Vega's goal, their ninth and 10th in all competitions, respectfully.
With the result, Seattle finishes in second place in the Cascadia Cup standings with five points (1-1-2). Vancouver won the regional trophy this year with eight points (2-0-2).
Brian Schmetzer made two changes to the starting lineup from Saturday's match against Vancouver, with Kim Kee-hee and Pedro de la Vega replacing Yeimar Gómez Andrade and Snyder Brunell.
Seattle hosts its final home match of the regular season against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, October 11 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Portland Timbers 0
Saturday, October 4, 2025
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Rubiel Vazquez
Assistants: Kathryn Nesbitt, Meghan Mullen
Fourth Official: Marcos de Oliveira
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
Attendance: 32,913
Weather: 56 degrees and mostly clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Pedro de la Vega (Alex Roldan, Jesús Ferreira) 16'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
POR - Ian Smith (caution) 78'
SEA - Albert Rusnák (ejection) 90'+6'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Kim Kee-hee (Jonathan Bell HT), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan; Paul Rothrock (João Paulo 87'), Jesús Ferreira (Danny Leyva 70'), Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 64'); Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski 65')
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Snyder Brunell, Osaze De Rosario
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 11
Offside: 3
Corner-Kicks: 3
Saves: 4
Portland Timbers - Maxime Crépeau; Ian Smith (Ariel Lassiter 79'), Kamal Miller, Finn Surman, Juan Mosquera; David Ayala (Diego Chara 79'), David Da Costa (Omir Fernández 84'), Cristhian Paredes (Felipe Mora 84'); Kristoffer Velde, Kevin Kelsy (Gage Guerra 79'), Antony
Substitutes not used: Eric Miller, Trey Muse, Sawyer Jura, Joao Ortiz
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 10
Offside: 5
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 2
