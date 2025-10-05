Chicago Fire FC Earns 2-2 Draw Against Toronto FC at Soldier Field

Published on October 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC's Philip Zinckernagel in action

(Chicago Fire FC) Chicago Fire FC's Philip Zinckernagel in action

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC (15-11-7, 52 points) played Toronto FC (5-13-14, 29 points) to a 2-2 draw Saturday night at Soldier Field.

Defender Jack Elliott recorded the second brace of his career, assisted twice by winger Philip Zinckernagel, who set the single season assist and goal contribution record in Club history. Chicago's 52 points place the team in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, trailing seventh place Orlando City SC by only one point.

Toronto opened the scoring in the 27th minute following a counter attack that ended in an own goal. The visitors defended the lead into the second half until the Fire earned a corner kick in the 71st minute. Zinckernagel lifted the kick near the penalty spot, where Elliott crashed in to score his second goal of the season and first of the evening.

Chicago continued to push for the lead, earning a foul outside the box in the 88th minute. Zinckernagel again took the set piece, switching the ball to the far side of the box, where Elliott dove for the header, the goal, and Zinckernagel's record-breaking 15th assist of the season.

Late into stoppage time, Toronto won a penalty kick with a chance to tie for the eighth consecutive time. Goalkeeper Chris Brady stopped Toronto midfielder Djordje Mihailovic's effort with a diving stop to his right. But the shot spilled into the path of the midfielder, who finished to close out the match with a 2-2 draw.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago will have a week off due to FIFA's October international window before traveling to Massachusetts to face the New England Revolution on Decision Day 2025. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 18 and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will be transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).

Notes:

With his two assists on Saturday, Philip Zinckernagel broke the Fire record for most goal contributions in a single season. The Danish midfielder's 14 goals and 15 assists beat out the record set by Nemanja Nikolić in 2017, when he scored 24 goals and recorded four assists in a Golden Boot campaign.

Zinckernagel also broke Chicago's single season assist record with his two assists in the match. The Danish winger overcame Jerzy Podbrozny (1998) and Piotr Nowak (2000) for most assists in a single season, making him the only Fire player to ever record 15 in one season.

Jack Elliott recorded his first brace for Chicago, becoming the first player in Fire history to have a multi-goal appearance and an own goal in the same match. The English defender recorded only the second brace of his career, the first one coming on Aug. 11, 2018 against the New England Revolution while playing for the Philadelphia Union.

Chicago's two goals raised the season total to 66 goals, only one goal short of the single-season Club record of 67 scored in the 2000 regular season. The Fire will have a chance to tie or break the record at the New England Revolution on Oct. 18.

Saturday's announced attendance of 24,653 was the fifth largest of the season. The crowd gave the Fire a total home attendance of 398,644 in 2025, the highest attendance of any season in Club history. The average attendance per match of 23,450 this season is also a Club record.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC 2:2 Toronto FC

Goals:

TOR - Elliott (Own Goal) (WATCH) 28'

CHI - Elliott (4) (Zinckernagel 14) (WATCH) 71'

CHI - Elliott (5) (Zinckernagel 15) (WATCH) 89'

TOR - Mihailović (Penalty) (WATCH) 90+10'

Discipline:

CHI - Zinckernagel (Yellow Card) 21'

TOR - Laryea (Yellow Card) 74'

TOR - Mihailović (Yellow Card) 90'

CHI - Waterman (Yellow Card) 90+11'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Haile-Selassie, D Rogers (Dean, 61'), D Waterman, D Elliott (capt.), D Gutman, M Zinckernagel, M Pineda (Kouamé, 61'), M Oregel Jr. (D'Avilla, 46'), M Gutiérrez (Bamba, 46'), F Cuypers (Barlow, 81')

Subs not used: GK Gal, D Reynolds, D Cupps, M Acosta

Toronto FC: GK Johnson, D Laryea, D Rosted, D Thompson, D Franklin, M Coello, M Osorio (capt.), M Cifuentes (M Dominguez, 70'), F Etienne Jr. (Stefanovic, 64') F Kerr (Corbeanu, 83'), F Mihailović

Subs not used: GK Gavran, M Cimermancic, M Henry, F Vilsaint

Stats Summary: CHI / TOR

Shots: 12 / 7

Shots on Goal: 6 / 4

Saves: 3 / 4

Passing Accuracy: 85.8% / 84.3%

Corners: 8 / 9

Fouls: 14 / 10

Offsides: 0 / 0

Possession: 55.8% / 44.2%

Referee: Timothy Ford

Assistant Referees: Cory Richardson, Nick Uranga

Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

