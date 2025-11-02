Chicago Fire FC Eliminated from 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with 3-0 Loss against Philadelphia Union

Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC deliver a corner kick

Bridgeview, Ill. (Nov. 1, 2025) - Chicago Fire FC fell 3-0 to the Philadelphia Union on Saturday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. With the result, Chicago was eliminated from the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Chicago wrapped up its 14th postseason with an all-time playoff record of 22-18-7. In the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Fire knocked in five goals, the most since notching seven in 2003.

The visitors scored first, with forward Tai Baribo registering a brace within the opening 16 minutes. Bruno Damiani added a third in the 35th minute, as the visitors settled in to hold a three-goal lead. The Fire outshot the Union 9-7 by the end of the match, but Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake made two saves to record his fourth postseason clean sheet.

Notes:

Midfielder Brian Gutiérrez recorded his second start of the postseason, finishing as the Homegrown with the most playoff minutes in Fire history.

In his 14th career postseason match, Jack Elliott played the full 90 for the third straight time. The defender tallied his first goal against his old side last Sunday, Oct. 26 at Subaru Park, nearly adding a second at the end of regulation with a volley saved by the Union's Andre Blake.

Unavailable for the match were goalkeeper Chris Brady (lower body); defenders Leonardo Barroso (lower body) and Viktor Radojević (lower body); and midfielders André Franco (lower body) and Chris Mueller (not due to injury).

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC 3:0 Philadelphia Union

Goals:

PHI - Baribo (1) (WATCH) 8'

PHI - Baribo (2) (Wagner 1, Lukic 1) (WATCH) 16'

PHI - Damiani (1) (Iloski 2) (WATCH) 35'

Discipline:

CHI - Bamba (Yellow Card) 19'

PHI - Jean Jacques (Yellow Card) 31'

PHI - Iloski (Yellow Card) 40'

CHI - D'Avilla (Yellow Card) 63'

CHI - Haile-Selassie (Yellow Card) 69'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Gal, D Dean (Haile-Selassie, 46'), D Waterman, D Elliott (capt.), D Gutman, M D'Avilla (Barlow, 65'), M Kouamé (Pineda, 26'), M Gutiérrez, F Zinckernagel, F Cuypers, F Bamba

Subs not used: GK Dowd, D Rogers, D González, D Reynolds, M Acosta, M Williams

Philadelphia Union: GK Blake (capt.), D Harriel, D Glesnes, D Makhanya, D Wagner, M Westfield, M Lukic, M Jean Jacques, M Iloski (Vassilev, 68'), F Baribo (Bedoya, 85'), F Damiani (Donovan, 85')

Subs not used: GK Rick, D Mbaizo, M Sullivan, M Bueno, M Rafanello, M Bender

Stats Summary: CHI / PHI

Shots: 9 / 7

Shots on Goal: 2 / 3

Saves: 0 / 2

Passing Accuracy: 80.1% / 55.1%

Corners: 8 / 3

Fouls: 17 / 14

Offsides: 1 / 0

Possession: 68.4% / 31.6%

Attendance: 17,431

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Adam Garner

Fourth Official: Chris Penso

VAR: Fotis Bazakos

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

