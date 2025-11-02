Whitecaps FC to Host Western Conference Semifinal on November 22 at BC Place

Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - After sweeping their Round One Best-of-3 series against FC Dallas, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will host either Los Angeles FC or Austin FC on Saturday, November 22 in a Western Conference Semifinal at BC Place. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date. Whitecaps FC 2025 playoffs are presented by BLG, BMO, and TELUS.

Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for this highly anticipated match. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow - Sunday, November 2 - 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps, with all options at whitecapsfc.com/tickets. The 'Caps have had record support this year, with 32,066 fans at the first home playoff match, and more than one million fans coming to home games at BC Place over the past two seasons.

Whitecaps FC will be looking to reach the MLS Western Conference Final for the first time in club history. The 'Caps are in the Conference Semifinal for the first time since 2017, and the third time in club history. The Blue and White advanced after getting past FC Dallas in the Round One Best-of-3 series with a 3-0 victory in Game 1 at BC Place, and a shootout win in Game 2 after tying 1-1 in regulation at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Should the 'Caps face LAFC, this would be the third straight year that the two clubs meet in the MLS Cup Playoffs, and the first meeting since the arrivals of Thomas Müller in Vancouver and Son Heung-Min in Los Angeles. In total, the Western Conference sides have faced each other 14 times over the past three years across all competitions. This year, the 'Caps took the season series with a 2-2 draw on Sunday Night Soccer on May 11, and a 1-0 away win at BMO Stadium on June 29. During last year's home playoff match, the 'Caps defeated LAFC 3-0 at BC Place. Among the connections between the two clubs are 2025 MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon who began his career with LAFC, as well as LAFC assistant coach Marc Dos Santos who was head coach of the 'Caps in 2019 and 2020.

Whitecaps FC and Austin FC have faced each other a total of 10 times since the Texas side began play in 2021, with the 'Caps holding a record of 6W-1L-3D. The 'Caps had the best of the 2025 regular season matchups, with a 5-1 win at BC Place on April 12 in which Brian White scored a record-tying four goals, followed by a 0-0 draw at Q2 Stadium on May 17. Connections include Whitecaps FC Player of the Year Sebastian Berhalter, who played one season on loan at Austin FC in 2021 before joining the 'Caps in 2022.

