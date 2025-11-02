Charlotte Wins 7-6 on Penalties

Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC lost to Charlotte FC in a dramatic penalty shootout in Game 2 of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Best-of-3 series. The sides battled to a stalemate over 90 minutes, forcing the contest to be decided from the spot. After 16 tense penalties, Charlotte prevailed 7-6, leveling the series at one game apiece.

Match Recap

New York City FC were back in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon as they hosted Charlotte FC in Game 2 of the Best-of-3 series in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The hosts boasted a 1-0 series lead after Tuesday's narrow victory in North Carolina. Head Coach Pascal Jansen named an unchanged side from that game as he sought to win the series on home turf.

A bright start from New York City saw them dictate the tempo early on. A well-worked corner-kick routine allowed Aiden O'Neill to attempt a spectacular volley from the edge of the area. Maxi Moralez then went close from a tight angle. His shot crashed wide of the target.

The visitors then went close in the 14th minute after Matt Freese palmed away a cross and Brandt Bronico crashed an effort against the crossbar. That moment seemed to inspire Charlotte as they attempted to find an early breakthrough on the road.

As the contest began to settle, both sides found it a challenge to create clear-cut chances. That all changed just after the half-hour mark when a delightful delivery to the back post found Andrés Perea in space. Unfortunately, he could not get the ball out from under his feet, and the eventual shot from his teammate was deflected behind.

Moralez then created a great chance in the 40th minute thanks to a dangerous corner kick that found the head of Raúl Gustavo, with Kristijan Kahlina diving low to his left to claim the ball.

At the other end, Charlotte was handed a great chance to take the lead when a low cross from Bronico flew through the box to the back post. Thankfully for New York City, Harry Toffolo fired wide from close range. The visitors would rattle the woodwork again just before halftime after Ashley Westwood side-footed an effort from just outside the area that bounced back off the frame of the goal.

The start of the second half saw Freese was called into action early on after Zaha attempted a shot from distance. Martínez then tried to break the deadlock at the other end with a shot from a narrow angle that Kahlina gathered up comfortably.

In the 67th minute, Jansen turned to his bench to make two changes. On came Hannes Wolf and Agustín Ojeda in place of Moralez and O'Toole. The Austrian wasted no time trying to influence the contest, and minutes after coming on, flashed a free kick just over Kahlina's goal.

New York City was then handed a golden chance in the 74th minute when Martínez whipped in a free kick that Thiago Martins powered toward the goal-only for a brilliant save by Kahlina to deny the Brazilian. Perea then flashed an effort across goal from the edge of the box as the hosts began to pile on the pressure.

A second change for New York City arrived in the 82nd minute as Julián Fernández replaced Nicolás Fernández Mercau. As the clock ticked toward the 86th minute, New York City continued to press for an opener but found a dogged Charlotte side standing in their way.

Charlotte was chasing a similar outcome, and after a turnover in New York City's half, the ball fell to an attacker whose tame effort did not trouble Freese.

Unable to be separated during 90 minutes, a penalty shootout would decide the outcome of Game 2. After 16 penalties, Charlotte prevailed 7-6, leveling the series at one game apiece.

What's Next

Next up, New York City FC will face Charlotte FC in Game 3 of the Best-of-3 series in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Friday, November 7.







