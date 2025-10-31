Availability Report: Trio Miss Game 2 vs. Charlotte
Published on October 31, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Charlotte FC tomorrow evening.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Keaton Parks and Máximo Carrizo
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2025 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Keaton Parks - OUT - Leg
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Maximo Carrizo - OUT - International Duty
Major League Soccer Stories from October 31, 2025
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Game 2 vs. Charlotte - New York City FC
- LAFC Travels to Austin FC for Game 2 of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Los Angeles FC
- Everything to Fight For: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at New York City FC - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Travels to Portland for Game 2 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Visits Nashville SC for Game 2 of Best-Of-3-Series - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.