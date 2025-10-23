Matt Freese Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Published on October 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







Major League Soccer today announced the finalists for the 2025 MLS Year-End Awards, honoring the league's top performers during the MLS regular season. Among the finalists are individuals representing 16 MLS clubs, with the winners set to be announced throughout the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

New York City FC's very own Matt Freese has been named a finalist for Goalkeeper of the Year.

The finalists for the annual awards earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players, and select media members, with each group accounting for 33.3 percent of the overall results.

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)

Evander (FC Cincinnati)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Bradley Carnell (Philadelphia Union)

Jesper Sørensen (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Mikey Varas (San Diego FC)

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC)

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)

Brad Stuver (Austin FC)

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Lawrence Ennali (Houston Dynamo FC)

Nick Hagglund (FC Cincinnati)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

MLS Defender of the Year

Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union)

Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Matt Freese (New York City FC)

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)

Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

MLS Newcomer of the Year

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)

Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC)

MLS Young Player of the Year

Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC)

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)

Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC)

Matt Freese was also nominated for the MLS Save of the Year (Vote Here). Fan voting will will close on Friday, Oct. 24, with winners announced on Monday, Oct. 27.

MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year award recipients will be announced on Friday, Oct. 24, and the MLS Best XI will be revealed at a later date.







