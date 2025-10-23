Inter Miami CF Hosts Nashville SC in Game 1 of Best-Of-3-Series

Published on October 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set to get its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign underway this Friday, Oct. 24, hosting Nashville SC for the first match in the Round One Best-of-3 series betweeen the sides. The match at Chase Stadium presented by Baptist Health is slated for 8 p.m. ET (8:25 p.m. kick off).

Inter Miami X Baptist Health Giveaway

Friday's game will feature a giveaway for fans to commemorate the occasion, with 5,000 co-branded Inter Miami and Baptist Health clear drawstring bags distributed at the stadium gates.

Tickets

Secure your tickets while supplies last and cheer on Inter Miami from the stands on Friday!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV) to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

Fans in the United States will also be able to catch the action live on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all Inter Miami playoff matches, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Final 2025 Regular Season Game

Inter Miami enters the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs aftet closing out the regular season in style on Saturday with a resounding 2-5 win on the road over Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day. A hat-trick from captain Lionel Messi, and goals from midfielders Baltasar Rodríguez and Telasco Segovia guided the team to victory on the night at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Notably, Inter Miami reached 81 goals this regular with its five goals in the win and became just the third team in MLS history to produce at least 80 goals in a single regular season.

Additionally, Messi clinched the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with his hat trick against Nashville SC on Decision Day, finishing the season with 29 goals to become the first player in Club history to claim the prestigious award. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is also the only player in league history to record at least 36 goal contributions in a season multiple times (2024, 2025) and is the second player in MLS annals to lead the league in both goals scored (29) and assists (19) in a regular season, joining Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco in 2015 (22 goals, 16 assists).

MLS Player of the Month, Player of the Matchday and Team of the Matchday Honors for Messi

Messi's stellar performance with four goal contributions on MLS Decision Day (3 goals, 1 assist) secured the MLS Player of the Month award for October, as well as earning him Player of the Matchday and Team of the Matchday honors for week 39 of the regular season.

Messi shined once again throughout October, recording 10 goal contributions (five goals, five assists) in just three matches. His 10 goal contributions over a three-match stretch is the third best run in MLS history, a record the Argentine attacker also holds (12 goal contributions from April 20 to May 4, 2024).

Inter Miami CF's 2025 Regular Season

Inter Miami finished the 2025 regular season in third place in the Eastern Conference table with a record of 19 wins, seven losses and eight draws for a total 65 points. By placing among the top four in the conference, the Club secured home-field advantage for Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Stellar Attack

Inter Miami's attacking unit will aim to continue firing after being in fine form throughout 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 63 of the team's 81 goals.

Messi led the way and claimed the the Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals. Tadeo Allende was second with 11 goals, followed by Suárez with 10 goals and Telasco Segovia with eight. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and one strike respectively.

Inter Miami CF in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Following Friday's match, the second game of the Best-of-3 series against Nashville is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET at GEODIS Park in Nashvillee. If a third match is needed to decide the series, Inter Miami will return to Chase Stadium to host the final game on Saturday, Nov. 8 (kick off TBD).

Inter Miami CF History in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

This will be Inter Miami's fourth appearance in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, after featuring in the postseason in 2020 (Play-In Round), 2022 (Round One), and 2024 (Round One).

Previously Against Nashville SC

Friday's meeting will be the 17th between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami leads the series to date with eight wins to four for Nashville, while four other matches resulted in draws.

Inter Miami looks to extend its current nine-match unbeaten run against Nashville (8W, 1D). Additionally, Inter Miami aims to continue its positive form at home againist Nashville, remaining unbeaten in seven out of eight previous encounters at Chase Stadium (5W, 2D, 1L).

Scouting Nashville SC

Nashville enters Round one of the Playoffs after finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 16 wins, 12 losses and six draws for a total 54 points.

Forward Sam Surridge led the Tennessee side in goals throughout the regular season with 24, while midfielder Hany Mukhtar was the team's top assist provider with 12.







