St. Louis CITY SC Academy Forward Blake Wilson Called up to U.S. U-16 Boy's National Team

Published on October 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC academy forward Blake Wilson has been called up to the U.S. U-16 Boy's National Team for their upcoming international camp in L'Albir, Spain from October 29-November 9. This marks Wilson's first call-up with the U-16s and fifth in his youth international career with the United States.

Wilson and his teammates, led by Head Coach Paul Simpson, will play three matches during this international camp. The U.S. will kick things off against Sweden on Monday, November 3, then face Spain on Thursday, November 6, and wrap things up against Qatar on Saturday, November 8.

The U-16 forward was previously named to the U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team roster as part of their quest to win the 2025 CONCACAF U-15 Boy's Championship in the summer which the U.S. finished second in. Wilson has scored two goals so far through the fall MLS NEXT academy season.







