MNUFC Signs Midfielder Joaquín Pereyra to Contract Extension

Published on October 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed midfielder Joaquín Pereyra to a contract extension through 2028, which includes a club option for 2029.

"I'm very happy to continue my journey with Minnesota United. From the moment I arrived, I've felt the support from my teammates, the staff, and the fans, and it means a lot to keep building something special here," said midfielder Joaquín Pereyra. "Every day I try to contribute in my own way, whether it's creating chances, helping defensively, or pushing the game forward. My goal is to keep improving to help this team compete for trophies. I'm excited for what's ahead."

"Joaquín has played an important and impactful role on our team since he arrived in Minnesota last year, and we have seen him grow in his confidence and showcase his talent at a high MLS level," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "Extending his contract is a testament to the environment MNUFC creates. Players develop here and garner high-level interest and yet decide to continue their journey with us. We are well aligned with what the club's and Joaquín's ambitions are as we look towards what comes next. We look forward to watching him elevate his game alongside his teammates and contribute to the success of the team during the rest of this season as we enter the playoffs."

Joaquín Pereyra joined Minnesota United in August of 2024 from Club Atlético Tucumán in Argentina. Since then, Pereyra has made 49 game appearances with 3,545 minutes played across all competitions for MNUFC, where he has scored seven goals and has provided 17 assists, to-date. Notably, the Argentine's 16 assists in 2025 surpassed Robin Lod and Darwin Quintero's single-season club record of 15 assists. With his goal against Sporting Kansas City on October 4, Pereyra scored the club's milestone 500th goal in all competitions.

Prior to arriving in Minnesota, Pereyra spent three years with Argentina's Primera División side Club Atlético Tucumán, where he scored four goals and recorded 14 assists in 117 appearances across all competitions from 2021-2024. Pereyra began his soccer career in Rosario Central's academy, making his senior team debut in February 2016 as a substitute. In five seasons with the club, Pereyra played in 60 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs midfielder Joaquín Pereyra to a contract extension through 2028, with a club option for 2029. Pereyra continues to occupy one of MNUFC's two Designated Player roster spots.







