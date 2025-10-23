SDFC Will Face the Portland Timbers for Round One Best-Of-3 Series

October 23, 2025

San Diego FC News Release







The Wildcard Match winner was determined Wednesday night after the Portland Timbers defeated Real Salt Lake 3-2 at Providence Park. San Diego FC is set to face the Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The stage is set! Round One Best-of-3 Series kicks off Sunday, October 26. Game One, presented by Sharp HealthCare will be one to remember! For the third time, the Chrome and Azul will take on the Timbers, but for the first time in the postseason.

SDFC looks to defeat the Timbers at home and get their first win in the Playoffs at Snapdragon Stadium. This season, San Diego FC defeated Portland in dramatic fashion during Decision Day this past Saturday, 4-0. When SDFC hosted the Timbers at home in late August, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

San Diego is making history - will you be a part of it? Limited tickets remain to cheer on the squad this Sunday. The first 25,000 fans will receive an exclusive scarf courtesy of Sharp HealthCare. Be a part of history - Show Up for San Diego.







