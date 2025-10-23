Earthquakes Sign Forward Preston Judd, Defender Daniel Munie to New Contracts

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they have signed forward Preston Judd and defender Daniel Munie to new contracts. Judd's deal will last through 2027 with a club option for 2028, while Munie is signed through 2028 with a club option in 2029.

"We're pleased to re-sign Preston Judd and Daniel Munie," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "Daniel and Preston have continued to grow as players in MLS. Daniel was arguably our best defender in 2025 and Preston scored a career high of seven goals. These two players will play important roles as we continue to improve our team in 2026."

Judd, 26, had a breakout season with nine goal contributions (7g/2a) in 29 appearances (10 starts), with six of them coming after the 70th minute of the match in all competitions-three of which were game-winners (2g/1a). Judd, who has coined the term "Grit FC" to describe the Quakes' newly minted clutch style of play, etched his name into Black and Blue lore with his leap into the Seismic Union supporters' section following his Aug. 9 game-winning goal over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The Las Vegas native earned two MLS Team of the Matchday honors this season. His first recognition came after a second-half six-minute brace off the bench in the Earthquakes' 3-3 draw with Houston Dynamo FC on May 24 at PayPal Park. He received the honor once again after Matchday 28 when he scored a stoppage-time goal to secure the Earthquakes' 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Aug. 9 at home.

"I'm really excited to be coming back to San Jose," said Judd. "This season didn't end the way we wanted, but we'll build on the progress we made toward next season and use it as motivation to help us reach the next level."

Munie, 25, has netted two goals and dished out three assists across 24 games played this season (22 starts). He was named to the MLS Team of the Week following Matchday 30 when he had a hand in both Earthquakes goals as San Jose secured a crucial 2-1 road win over Houston Dynamo FC on Aug. 23 at Shell Energy Stadium. He secured 31 clearances and won 74 aerial duels across his 24 appearances this season. The Missouri native was selected in the first round (No. 10 overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

"I'm happy to be here for the next few years and helping the team however I can going forward," said Munie. "I look forward to the new chapter in my life in San Jose, and can't wait to see what we can do together."

Preston Judd

Position: Forward

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185 lbs.

Born: May 28, 1999 (age 26)

Place of Birth: Las Vegas, Nevada

Daniel Munie

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 181 lbs.

Born: Feb. 10, 2000 (age 25)

Place of Birth: Maryland Heights, Missouri

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign F Preston Judd to a new contract through the 2027 season with a club option in 2028. Earthquakes sign D Daniel Munie to a new contract through the 2028 season with a club option in 2029.







