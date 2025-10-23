Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
Published on October 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today, along with Major League Soccer, that goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is a finalist for the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, honoring his performance during the 2025 MLS regular season.
St. Clair had one of his best seasons since joining the club as an MLS SuperDraft pick in 2019, when Minnesota United drafted him seventh overall from the University of Maryland. He recorded regular season highs in saves (113) and shutouts (10), while also tying his regular season-high of 15 wins. Among starting goalkeepers, St. Clair finished his 2025 MLS regular season tied for seventh in wins, fourth in saves, and tied for fourth in shutouts. He led the league in saves percentage, saving 77.9% of shots faced, and recorded the second best goals against average, only allowing an average of one goal per game. He also earned Team of the Matchday honors for his 12-save performance in the resounding 3-1 win against San Diego FC on the road on September 13, surpassing his previous season-high of 10 saves in a single game set in 2023.
St. Clair was part of the Loons roster that helped the club record the most wins (16) and points (58) in a single season, the least amount of losses in a regular season (8), excluding the 2020 shortened regular season, record the best road record with eight wins, three losses and six draws, and allow the least amount of goals (39) during the 2025 MLS regular season campaign.
The finalists for the annual awards earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players, and select media members, with each group accounting for 33.3 percent of the overall results. St. Clair is joined by New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese and Vancouver Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka as the three finalists of the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award. The winner of the award will be announced at a later date.
