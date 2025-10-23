Evander, Nick Hagglund Named Finalists for 2025 MLS Year-End Awards

Published on October 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Major League Soccer today announced the finalists for the 2025 MLS Year-End Awards, honoring the league's top performers during the MLS Regular Season. Evander (Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player) and Nick Hagglund (MLS Comeback Player of the Year) are among the finalists announced today.

The finalists for the annual awards earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players, and select media members, with each group accounting for 33.3 percent of the overall results. The winners will be announced throughout the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Evander is one of five players vying for MLS MVP (Denis Bouanga, LAFC; Anders Dreyer, San Diego FC; Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF; Sam Surridge, Nashville SC). Evander is aiming to be FC Cincinnati's second MLS MVP in three seasons (Luciano Acosta, 2023).

The Brazilian was sensational in his first season in Cincinnati. His 33 goal contributions (18 goals, 15 assists) were third most in MLS and his 12 games with multiple goal contributions were second in the league. He was named captain of the MLS All-Star Team over the summer and broke FC Cincinnati's single-season club record for goals in a season (22 entering the playoffs).

Hagglund is one of three finalists up for MLS Comeback Player of the Year (Lawrence Ennali, Houston Dynamo FC; Richie Laryea, Toronto FC). No FCC player has won the award previously in club history.

On June 22, 2024, Hagglund suffered a severe leg injury as he slid to make a tackle in a game against the New England Revolution. He suffered a fractured fibula, torn ligaments and tendons, and significant cartilage damage in his ankle. After undergoing a successful surgery on July 1, he began a 250+ day rehab process. It was his third season ending injury in the prior four seasons.

He returned to the pitch on March 22, 2025 against Atlanta United FC. Hagglund made 10 appearances before suffering two fractured ribs and a collapsed lung in May. Despite another injury, Hagglund once again returned to the field in August and became a mainstay on the backline over the final two months of the season, making seven starts in eight appearances.

He appeared in four clean sheet performances for FC Cincinnati, and on Decision Day against CF Montréal, he recorded his first-career MLS game with a goal and assist. His goal was his first since August 26, 2023 vs NYCFC and his assist marked his first since October 9, 2022 at D.C. United.

FC Cincinnati additionally has nominations for the MLS AT&T Goal of the Year (Vote Here) and MLS Save of the Year (Vote Here), which is decided by online voting at MLSsoccer.com, with winners announced on Monday, Oct. 27. Voting opened on Monday, Oct. 20 and will close on Friday, Oct. 24.

FC Cincinnati host Game 1 of the MLS Cup Playoffs against the Columbus Crew on Monday, October 27.







