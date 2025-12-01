FC Cincinnati Academy Set to Take Part in 2025 MLS NEXT Fest

The FC Cincinnati Academy is once again set to compete in the 2025 MLS NEXT Fest, which plays host to the largest youth soccer scouting and talent identification event in the United States. Over 30,000 players and 250 clubs will participate in the 12-day event to be held in Mesa, Arizona from December 4-15.

The Orange and Blue will be represented by the U15s (U16 Division), U16s (U17 Division) and U18 (U19 Division) age groups, with each team playing a guaranteed three match schedule over a four-day span. The MLS College Showcase will run alongside MLS NEXT Fest (December 11-14) for the second time in program history.

Match scheduling for MLS NEXT Fest is based on division, past event competition, and standings from the MLS NEXT regular season. The U15 side will face FC Dallas, San Jose Earthquakes and Austin FC. The U16s will play Nashville SC, LAFC and Real Salt Lake. The U18s square off against Austin FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and FC Dallas.

Players participating in MLS NEXT Fest are also eligible to be selected for MLS NEXT Fest Best Of matches, which consist of two games in the U17 age group on December 7, where top players compete against one another in front of evaluators. There will also be four 'Uncommitted Matches' for U19 players who are not yet committed to college, with all four matches occurring on December 6.

For more information on the 2025 MLS NEXT Fest event and the full MLS NEXT Fest schedule, visit mlssoccer.com/mlsnext. The full FC Cincinnati Academy schedule is listed below.

U15 (U16 Division)

December 10 - FC Dallas, 2 p.m. ET

December 11 - San Jose Earthquakes, 11:30 a.m. ET

December 13 - Austin FC, 10 a.m. ET

U16 (U17 Division)

December 6 - Nashville SC, 3:45 p.m. ET

December 8 - LAFC, 2:45 p.m. ET

December 9 - Real Salt Lake, 10:45 a.m. ET

U18 (U19 Division)

December 4 - Austin FC, 6 p.m. ET

December 5 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 11:15 a.m. ET

December 7 - FC Dallas, 10:45 a.m. ET







