Thank You for Investing in What this Club Can Continue to Become: a Letter to Our Supporters from Carl H. Lindner III

Dear FCC Family,

With your incredible support, FC Cincinnati are proud to be the first Cincinnati professional sports team to make the Playoffs for four consecutive seasons and advance in three of the four post-seasons. We were thrilled to have defeated our rivals, Columbus Crew, in the Hell is Real Playoff series with two exciting victories, but of course we were disappointed to not get by Messi and Inter Miami and fall short of our goal of winning MLS Cup.

Still, as we close out 2025, I write with deep pride and gratitude on our club's behalf. This marks the end of FC Cincinnati's 10th anniversary season - and what a remarkable journey it has been. We would not be the club we are today without the unwavering support and devotion of our fans and community, and the many partners who contribute to our vision.

Over the past decade we've grown together: from our early USL days to competing among the very best in Major League Soccer, raising our standards, elevating our identity, and building more than just a team - we're building a legacy. A legacy that honors our community and encourages the next generation to dream in Orange and Blue.

2025 Highlights

I want to share a few of this year's standout moments that reflect the excellence you help create:

- FC Cincinnati earned the most points in MLS over the past 3 seasons (193)

- Nine FCC players were called up to their respective national teams throughout the season, including Miles Robinson and Roman Celentano to the U.S. Men's National Team

- Evander broke the club record for goals in all competitions in a season (22)

- Kévin Denkey was the Procter & Gamble Humanitarian of the Year

- Roman Celentano won MLS Save of the Year

- Nick Hagglund was awarded MLS Comeback Player of the Year

- Evander made the MLS Best XI and was a finalist for Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player

- Our second team, FC Cincinnati 2, clinched a berth in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the second year in a row. Through FCC 2, we were also able to showcase the effectiveness of our player pathway, as nine of our FC Cincinnati Academy players made their professional debut in MLS NEXT Pro this year.

Our City, Our Responsibility

Cincinnati is a city on the rise - vibrant, creative and full of momentum - and at FC Cincinnati, we know that our success on the field means more when it's matched by the positive impact off it.

Through FC Cincinnati Foundation, we focus on improving the lives of children through soccer. Today, on an annual basis, we impact over 80,000 children in the Cincinnati area and surrounding communities through the sport we love. We continue to exceed our other commitments through our landmark $50 million Community Benefits Agreement, which guides our efforts in the West End neighborhood. Over the years, we've also grown several key initiatives that help us reach more fans and families across the region, full list here.

We believe that when we invest in our community, we amplify our purpose, and that is our responsibility: to inspire youth, to partner with local and regional businesses, to help tell Cincinnati's story to the world.

What's Next

As we turn the page on our 10-year mark, we're already begun the hard work preparing for 2027: finetuning the roster, deepening partnerships, and expanding our presence across Major League Soccer and beyond. And the next decade will be even more dynamic, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to grow the game and galvanize the next wave of FC Cincinnati supporters. Together, we'll continue to show the world that soccer belongs in Cincinnati and that our fans, our city and our club belong on the global stage.

I am blessed and grateful to God for the opportunity to help run this club and move both the beautiful game and our city forward. To our incredible staff and leadership team: thank you for all that you do every day and your continued commitment to making FCC all it can be. To our fans: thank you for showing up, for the chants, the cheers, the phenomenal highs and the learning moments. You are the heartbeat of this club. To our community, partners and owners: thank you for believing in us and with us, for investing in what this club can continue to become.

I hope everyone had a joyous Thanksgiving! With deep gratitude and excitement for what lies ahead,

Carl H. Lindner III

Controlling Owner & Co-CEO

