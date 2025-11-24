FC Cincinnati Sees Season End against Messi, Inter Miami CF

Published on November 23, 2025

FC Cincinnati were eliminated from the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday night with a 4-0 loss to Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in front of a sellout crowd at TQL Stadium.

The visitors established a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when Lionel Messi headed in the opening goal from short distance. Miami added three second half goals between the 57th and 74th minutes to put the game out of reach.

FC Cincinnati finished the season at 24-13-8 in all competitions.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF

Date: November 23, 2025

Competition: Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Semifinals

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)

Kickoff: 5:12 p.m. ET

Weather: 51 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-0-0

MIA: 1-3-4

CIN - None

MIA - Lionel Messi (Silvetti) 19', Mateo Silvetti (Messi, Allende) 57', Tadeo Allende (Messi, Silvetti) 62'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel (Luca Orellano 57'), Teenage Hadebe (Alvas Powell 78'), Miles Robinson (C), Nick Hagglund (Ayoub Jabbari 66'), Ender Echenique (Yuya Kubo 66'), Samuel Gidi, Pavel Bucha (Obinna Nwobodo 78'), Evander, Brenner, Kévin Denkey

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Gilberto Flores, Gerardo Valenzuela, Tah Brian Anunga

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

MIA: Rocco Ríos Novo, Jordi Alba (Gonzalo Luján 82'), Noah Allen (Tomás Avilés 77'), Sergio Busquets, Maximiliano Falcón, Marcelo Weigandt, Baltasar Rodríguez (Telasco Segovia 76'), Rodrigo De Paul, Tadeo Allende (Luis Suárez 76'), Mateo Silvetti (Yannick Bright 82'), Lionel Messi (C)

Substitutes not used: Óscar Ustari, Fafà Picault, Santiago Morales, Allen Obando

Head Coach: Javier Mascherano

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/MIA

Shots: 14 / 15

Shots on Goal: 5 / 7

Saves: 3 / 5

Corner Kicks: 4 / 2

Fouls: 8 / 11

Offside: 1 / 1

Possession: 52.1 / 47.9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Drew Fischer

Ast. Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth Official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Robert Schaap







