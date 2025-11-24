FC Cincinnati Sees Season End against Messi, Inter Miami CF
Published on November 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati were eliminated from the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday night with a 4-0 loss to Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in front of a sellout crowd at TQL Stadium.
The visitors established a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when Lionel Messi headed in the opening goal from short distance. Miami added three second half goals between the 57th and 74th minutes to put the game out of reach.
FC Cincinnati finished the season at 24-13-8 in all competitions.
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF
Date: November 23, 2025
Competition: Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Semifinals
Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)
Kickoff: 5:12 p.m. ET
Weather: 51 degrees, clear
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF
Date: November 23, 2025
Competition: Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Semifinals
Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)
Kickoff: 5:12 p.m. ET
Weather: 51 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CIN: 0-0-0
MIA: 1-3-4
CIN - None
MIA - Lionel Messi (Silvetti) 19', Mateo Silvetti (Messi, Allende) 57', Tadeo Allende (Messi, Silvetti) 62'
LINEUPS
CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel (Luca Orellano 57'), Teenage Hadebe (Alvas Powell 78'), Miles Robinson (C), Nick Hagglund (Ayoub Jabbari 66'), Ender Echenique (Yuya Kubo 66'), Samuel Gidi, Pavel Bucha (Obinna Nwobodo 78'), Evander, Brenner, Kévin Denkey
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Gilberto Flores, Gerardo Valenzuela, Tah Brian Anunga
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
MIA: Rocco Ríos Novo, Jordi Alba (Gonzalo Luján 82'), Noah Allen (Tomás Avilés 77'), Sergio Busquets, Maximiliano Falcón, Marcelo Weigandt, Baltasar Rodríguez (Telasco Segovia 76'), Rodrigo De Paul, Tadeo Allende (Luis Suárez 76'), Mateo Silvetti (Yannick Bright 82'), Lionel Messi (C)
Substitutes not used: Óscar Ustari, Fafà Picault, Santiago Morales, Allen Obando
Head Coach: Javier Mascherano
STATS SUMMARY: CIN/MIA
Shots: 14 / 15
Shots on Goal: 5 / 7
Saves: 3 / 5
Corner Kicks: 4 / 2
Fouls: 8 / 11
Offside: 1 / 1
Possession: 52.1 / 47.9
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
None
OFFICIALS
Referee: Drew Fischer
Ast. Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Jeffrey Greeson
Fourth Official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
AVAR: Robert Schaap
Major League Soccer Stories from November 23, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Eastern Conference Final with 0-4 Road Win against FC Cincinnati - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sees Season End against Messi, Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- No. 4 Minnesota United FC at No. 1 San Diego FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- LAFC's 2025 Season Ends in Penalty Kick Defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Western Conference Semifinal - Los Angeles FC
- 'Caps advance to first MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Sees Season End against Messi, Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Host Inter Miami CF in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference Semifinals
- FC Cincinnati's 2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season Schedule Unveiled
- Miles Robinson Shows Leadership, Quality with USMNT as FC Cincinnati Stars Shine on International Duty