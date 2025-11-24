No. 4 Minnesota United FC at No. 1 San Diego FC Preview

Published on November 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United travels to Southern California to face San Diego FC in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday night at Snapdragon Stadium. The Loons advanced to this round following a dramatic Round One series victory over Seattle Sounders FC, winning the decisive Game 3 in penalty kicks after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Allianz Field.

Monday's matchup marks the third meeting between Minnesota and San Diego this season, with both clubs splitting the regular-season series. In June, SDFC earned a 4-2 victory at Allianz Field behind a brace from both Anders Dreyer and Milan Iloski. Minnesota responded in the return fixture at Snapdragon Stadium in September, claiming a 3-1 win courtesy of goals from Anthony Markanich, Carlos Harvey, and Nectarios Triantis.

Minnesota enters Monday's conference semifinal with momentum after overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat Seattle in Game 3 of Round One. Dayne St. Clair's commanding presence in goal - especially during the penalty shootout - secured the club's second consecutive trip, and third in club history, to the Western Conference Semifinals. Joaquín Pereyra, Jefferson Diaz, and Anthony Markanich all found the back of the net after trailing 2-0 and playing one man short. However, Seattle's Jordan Morris tied the match to send the Loons into a penalty shootout.

San Diego FC, meanwhile, advanced to the conference semifinals with a dominant 4-0 home win in Game 3 over the Portland Timbers. The expansion club showcased its attacking depth from the opening whistle, just five minutes in, Anders Dreyer charged into the penalty area and fired a shot from a cross by Onni Valakari to make it 1-0. Twelve minutes later, Amahl Pellegrino capitalized when his own shot was blocked, only for him to bury the rebound. Pellegrino completed his brace early in the second half with a left-footed finish. Finally, Dreyer sealed the result in the 79th minute with his second of the night.

Monday's match will be an intense battle between two of the Western Conference's best teams. Minnesota will look to build on its strong road form, having earned eight wins away from home this season, while San Diego aims to defend its home fortress and continue its historic inaugural campaign.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON THE MESSAGE TO THE TEAM BEFORE THE CONFERENCE SEMIFINAL AGAINST SAN DIEGO FC...

"We want to be the best version of ourselves that we have seen over the course of this year. We know full well that the things we have done sort of define our success in terms of defensive organization, in terms of being a real threat on the transition and on set plays. We have to do that to a really high level if we want to win the game. But I think there is a real level of confidence in the group that if we hit a certain point when it comes to our performance, then we will win the game. We have to be better than we have been."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Joseph Rosales - Suspended (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

NO. 4 MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ NO. 1 SAN DIEGO FC

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California

11.24.2025 | MLS Cup Playoffs | Western Conference Semifinals

9:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 16-8-10 (58 pts. | 8-3-6 on the road)

SDFC: 19-9-6 (63 pts. | 7-5-5 at home)







