'Caps advance to first MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final

Published on November 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Energized by a club MLS-era record crowd - 53,957 towel-wavers - Vancouver Whitecaps FC delivered a spectacular shootout victory over Los Angeles FC after being tied 2-2 in their MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal.

Thanks to goals from Emmanuel Sabbi and Mathías Laborda - along with Laborda's winning penalty in the shootout - the Blue and White have exorcised their LAFC playoff demons from the previous two seasons. Whitecaps FC now head to the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final for the first time in club history.

With the extended break after defeating FC Dallas in Round One, Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen gladly welcomed back MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon, who returned from the injured list for his first postseason start in 2025.

In the opening minutes, LAFC pressed men into the box in the hopes of connecting with powerful corner kicks from forward Son Heung-Min. Instead, Blackmon and company stayed calm; the back line swatted aside attempts to penetrate the danger area.

Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter laid a sublime free kick towards LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris's back post. LAFC left back Ryan Hollingshead barely deflected the dipping ball out of play.

Down the left wing, hard-charging Ali Ahmed engaged in one-on-one possession battles with his close marker - LAFC right back Sergi Palencia. The Angelinos had clearly studied the game tape from Whitecaps FC's Round One wins versus FC Dallas, where Ahmed's speed caused havoc.

The boys from the Village of Vancouver kept their feet moving. On the next fast break, Berhalter slid a perfect ball ahead for an oncoming Laborda, who smashed a low 12-yard effort that stung Lloris's palms.

Ahmed then tried a different tack with possession. His impressive glide and a hard cut inside the box shook off three defenders for the Blue and White's second shot on target.

In the 39th minute, towels triumphantly waved after Whitecaps FC 'keeper Yohei Takaoka flexed his muscles to set up the opener. His perfect boot sent the ball all the way from the top of his box to the edge of the LAFC area, where Sabbi - in full flight - went skyward to collect, shrugged off a defender, and lobbed it past Lloris for the 1-0 lead.

Sabbi's first postseason strike electrified the Blue and White faithful. Takaoka became only the third goalkeeper in MLS history to record a primary assist in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Six minutes later, the Blue and White added another in first-half stoppage time. Off a Berhalter corner that swerved to the near post, captain Thomas Müller jumped to nod a powerful header on target - only a Lloris desperation slide and punch kept the Raumdeuter from glory.

The 'keeper couldn't corral the rebound, which fell right to Laborda, who turned and fired low for 2-0.

With that scoring play, Whitecaps FC went ahead by a century in 2025; the club recorded their 100th goal across all competitions in this remarkable season - the most in team history from all eras.

Takaoka returned to his office in the second half. When LAFC striker Denis Bouanga slipped behind fullback Édier Ocampo and Laborda to put a 16-yard dribbler towards net, but Takaoka parried it away.

Another LAFC Son corner saw the same result - the 'keeper slid to deny substitute Andrew Moran's crack from the top of the box.

At the hour, Son put butterflies into the sellout crowd's hearts when he provided the breakthrough. A short flash across goal from midfielder Mark Delgado led to three chances from Son: first, he was denied point-blank by Takaoka; a second later off Laborda's head at ground level, and finally the Korean international put his side down 2-1.

After a short VAR review for a possible offside, the goal was upheld.

LAFC took charge in the following minutes, but Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas stripped a sprinting Bouanga from a one-on-one duel with Takaoka.

An Ali Ahmed free kick swerved onto Blackmon's boot - his five-yard volley provided a stellar save off Lloris's elbow. Blackmon bravely got to his feet after crashing into the woodwork and gave the faithful a thumbs-up.

Time struck the 90. The nervous tension was palpable throughout BC Place, as nine minutes were added on. After a challenge, Blackmon was ejected for his second caution, and red card.

Son showed nerves of steel on the ensuing free kick. He bent the ball into the size of a postage stamp - a foot under the crossbar into the near corner - over an extended Takaoka for a stunning equalizer, 2-2 in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Whistles rang out from the stands as LAFC tried to find a last-gasp victory in regulation, but the home side's back line stood tall. Off to two 15-minute periods of extra time.

The second 15 minutes saw Takaoka reaffirm his All-Star status. After Laborda went to ground to deflect a LAFC cross from David Martínez, the ball pinwheeled in the middle of the box as both sides flailed for possession before the Japanese international took charge.

It was a herculean defensive effort for the remainder of extra time versus LAFC.

Takaoka denied Artem Smolyakov's right-footed rocket from in close. On another rush, the 22-year-old Ukrainian's low cross was met and slyly flicked on by Moran - his attempt just twirled wide of the woodwork.

Smolyakov kept his head up to put another ball that deflected to oncoming striker Martínez. Off balance, his shot went out of play.

In extra-time stoppage time, Bouanga had two glorious opportunities to be the hero. In succession, he smashed off the left post and spun to crack the crossbar.

The match remain tied, and was decided by a shootout.

LAFC went first, with a Son stutter-step - his attempt clanged off the post. Berhalter slammed into the bottom left corner to tie the shootout 1-1.

Bouanga and Whitecaps FC's Jayden Nelson converted before LAFC's Mark Delgado smacked his attempt skyward over the ball. That made it two penalties missed by the away side.

After Ryan Gauld connected for Vancouver, Moran replied for the Angelinos. The Blue and White's fourth shooter, Ocampo, had his shot saved by Hugo Lloris to put all the pressure on LAFC's Frankie Amaya. He calmly beat Takaoka.

So, it all came onto the shoulders of 26-year-old Laborda. He kissed the ball and sent the Blue and White - for the first time - to the Western Conference Final.

Next up, Whitecaps FC will play in the Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 29, either home or away. They have to wait until Monday, November 24, for the other Western Conference semifinal between San Diego FC and Minnesota United FC, to find out who they will play.

If San Diego FC triumphs, then Whitecaps FC will head to California for the Western Conference Final.

However, if Minnesota win, Whitecaps FC will host the Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 29 at 6 p.m. PT. Stay tuned to whitecapsfc.com for the latest.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Attendance: 53,957

Scoring Summary

39' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi (Yohei Takaoka)

45'+1 - VAN - Mathías Laborda

60' - LAFC - Son Heung-Min

90'+5 - LAFC - Son Heung-Min

Shootout

LAFC - Son Heung-Min - Missed

VAN - Sebastian Berhalter - Scored

LAFC - Denis Bouanga - Scored

VAN - Jayden Nelson - Scored

LAFC - Mark Delgado - Missed

VAN - Ryan Gauld - Scored

LAFC - Andrew Moran - Scored

VAN - Édier Ocampo - Missed

LAFC - Frankie Amaya - Scored

VAN - Mathías Laborda - Scored

Cautions

44' - VAN - Thomas Müller

52' - LAFC - Mark Delgado

64' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon

77' - LAFC - Ryan Porteous

81' - LAFC - Ryan Raposo

82' - VAN - Ali Ahmed

87' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter

90'+3 - VAN - Tristan Blackmon

95' - LAFC - Frankie Amaya

97' - VAN - Ralph Priso

102' - VAN - Yohei Takaoka

Ejection

90'+3 - VAN - Tristan Blackmon

Statistics

Possession: VAN 46.4% - LAFC 53.6%

Shots: VAN 9 - LAFC 25

Shots on Goal: VAN 6 - LAFC 8

Saves: VAN 6 - LAFC 4

Fouls: VAN 18 - LAFC 17

Offsides: VAN 1 - LAFC 3

Corners: VAN 5 - LAFC 15

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda, 6.Ralph Priso, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 18.Édier Ocampo; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20. Andrés Cubas; 22.Ali Ahmed (7.Jayden Nelson 82'), 13.Thomas Müller © (59.Jeevan Badwal 91'), 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (25.Ryan Gauld 62'); 24.Brian White (75.Rayan Elloumi 62', 12.Belal Halbouni 90'+4)

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 17.Kenji Cabrera, 23.Joedrick Pupe, 28.Tate Johnson

Los Angeles FC

1.Hugo Loris ©; 14.Sergi Palencia (21.Ryan Raposo 77'), 5.Ryan Porteous, 91.Nkosi Tafari (30.David Martínez HT), 24.Ryan Hollingshead (29.Artem Smolyakov 88'); 11.Timothy Tillman (23.Frankie Amaya 88'), 4.Eddie Segura, 8.Mark Delgado; 27.Nathan Ordaz (19.Andrew Moran HT), 7.Son Heung-Min, 99.Denis Bouanga

Substitutes not used

12.Thomas Hasal, 22.Alexandru Băluță, 30.David Martínez, 45.Kenny Nielsen, 66.Mathieu Choinière

