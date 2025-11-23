LAFC's 2025 Season Ends in Penalty Kick Defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Western Conference Semifinal

Published on November 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC's bid to reach the Western Conference Final for the third time in four years ended at BC Place in Vancouver, as the Whitecaps survived a second-half comeback by the Black & Gold to emerge victorious via penalty kick a shootout following a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Playing in front of an MLS-era record crowd of more than 53,000 fans at BC Place, the home side jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead through goals from Emmanuel Sabbi (39') and Mathías Laborda (45'+1).

Coaching what would prove to be his final game for LAFC, head coach Steve Cherundolo brought on attackers Andrew Moran and David Martínez to begin the second half. Moran proved an astute change when he headed a lofted pass to Son Heung-Min at the mouth of the goal in the 60th minute. After two blocked shots, Son punched his third attempt across the line to pull LAFC within one goal at 2-1.

That score held until second-half stoppage time when Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon was sent off after being shown a second yellow card. Blackmon's foul set up a free kick for Son just outside Vancouver's penalty area that the South Korean superstar placed perfectly into the top left corner to equalize the match at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

In the two ensuing 15-minute extra-time periods, playing a man up due to Blackmon's red card, LAFC created numerous chances and went closest of all to winning after Vancouver defender Belal Halbouni went off due to injury, leaving his side with nine men on the pitch. In the 122nd minute, LAFC hit the goal frame three times in five seconds when Martínez's shot was saved off the crossbar, then Denis Bouanga hit the woodwork twice on a pair of rebound attempts.

In the end, the match went to a decisive penalty shootout, which Vancouver won, 4-3.

NOTES

The result, officially recorded as a draw, leaves LAFC with a record of 11W-6L-2D all-time in the MLS Cup Playoffs, including a 10W-3L-2D mark under head coach Steve Cherundolo.

The winningest coach in LAFC history and the winningest coach in MLS since he joined the Black & Gold in January 2022, Cherundolo saw his final season in charge of the club come to a close on Saturday night. The 46-year-old former Bundesliga and USMNT standout announced earlier this year that he would step down and return to Germany with his family at the end of this season.

LAFC stands as the only MLS team to reach the conference semifinals in each of the past four years (2022-2025).

Son's two goals were his 11th and 12th for LAFC since he debuted with the club on August 9, and his second and third MLS postseason goals. He is now third on the club's all-time post season goals scored list behind Ryan Hollingshead (4) and Denis Bouanga (10).







Major League Soccer Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.