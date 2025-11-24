Inter Miami CF Set to Host New York City FC in Eastern Conference Final
Published on November 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Following Sunday's 4-0 win on the road over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium, Inter Miami CF has reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final for the first time in Club history. The Club will now play for the Eastern Conference title as it hosts New York City FC on Nov. 29, in a match presented by Heineken, which will determine who will continue their journey for the 2025 MLS Cup. In the coming days, Major League Soccer will announce the exact date and kickoff time of the match.
TICKETING INFORMATION
Single Match Tickets Pre-Sale:
Fans can sign up for a pre-sale for tickets for the Eastern Conference Final HERE. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Monday Nov. 24, at 12 p.m. ET.
Season Ticket Members:
Season Ticket Members who opted into the Playoffs Bundle are all set for the Eastern Conference Final and will receive an email with an extra ticket purchase link.
Season Ticket Members who opted out of the Playoffs Bundle will receive an email with a ticket link to purchase tickets for the match against NYCFC.
Let's rally behind the boys in their quest to lift the Eastern Conference trophy! It's Miami Time, presented by Royal Caribbean!
