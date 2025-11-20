Inter Miami CF's 2026 MLS Schedule Has Arrived; Here Is What You Should Know

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's seventh season in Major League Soccer (MLS) is fast approaching, and fans can now get a sneak peek at what's in store next year with the release of the team's official 2026 regular season schedule presented by Ticketmaster!

Fans can secure their tickets for the historic 2026 season at the Club's new home at Miami Freedom Park by securing Season Tickets at https://www.intermiamicf.com/tickets/mfp.

Here's a breakdown of key highlights for fans to know about Inter Miami CF's 34-game regular season schedule as the Club gears up for a thrilling 2026 league campaign!

Historic MLS Opener at Miami Freedom Park

Following five consecutive road games to open the 2026 regular season, Inter Miami will return home to South Florida for a historic occasion, as the team is set to host Austin FC on Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET in what will be the first-ever MLS match at the Club's new state-of-the-art home at Miami Freedom Park.

New Foe in the Mix

The 2026 regular season will see Inter Miami take on 2025 expansion side San Diego FC for the first time-ever. The historic first encounter between the sides is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Miami Freedom Park.

Rivals Visit Miami Freedom Park, F1 Weekend

The stars are set to align once more in South Florida from May 1 to 3! First, on Saturday, May 2 Inter Miami will host Orlando City SC at 7 p.m. ET at Miami Freedom Park for a new edition of the Florida Rivalry. The action doesn't stop there, as Formula 1 returns to the Sunshine State for the fifth edition of the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 3 at the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium. Don't miss out on this exhilarating weekend of sports!

International Competition Breaks

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup: Inter Miami will once again be competing in Concacaf's premier club competition in what will mark a third consecutive appearance for the Club. The 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup is set to be played from February through May 2026.

2026 FIFA World Cup: The MLS regular season will enter a break in action during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the tournament to take place from June 11 to July 19

New Destinations

The 2026 MLS regular season will also see Inter Miami visit two rivals it has never faced on the road in the past in back-to-back matchdays. First, the Herons will make a first-ever trip to the Centennial State to take on the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m ET at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. Inter Miami will then visit Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

More Midweek Action

The 2026 MLS season presents Inter Miami with more midweek action. In all, the Club's schedule features seven midweek matchups (three at home, four on the road) throughout, all to be played on Wednesdays.

2026 Decision Day

Inter Miami will conclude its exciting 2026 regular season with a home game at Miami Freedom Park against Charlotte FC on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. ET.

2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi

When the 2026 regular season wraps up, the race for the MLS Cup championship will intensify through the highly anticipated MLS Cup Playoffs. Following Decision Day 2026 on Nov. 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

Where to Catch the Action

Inter Miami is scheduled to play two regular season matches on linear television in 2026; the team's home matches against in-state rival Orlando City SC on May 2 and against Philadelphia Union on May 24 will air on FS1 and FOX respectively.

All MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost. Starting next season, fans can watch every regular-season match, the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and more - all included with an Apple TV subscription. The standalone MLS Season Pass subscription on the Apple TV app will conclude at the end of the 2025 season.

This next chapter of the Apple and MLS partnership builds on the momentum established over the past three seasons, and will continue to deliver MLS matches, studio shows, and VOD content in more than 100 countries and regions, offering fans a single destination to watch every MLS match - with no blackouts. The evolution further streamlines access to MLS for fans at a pivotal moment for soccer in North America, including as anticipation grows for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.







