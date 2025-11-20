Vancouver Whitecaps FC Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule

VANCOUVER, BC - Major League Soccer confirmed on Thursday the 2026 MLS regular season schedule, with Vancouver Whitecaps FC set to kick off their 16th season in the league on Saturday, February 21 against Real Salt Lake at BC Place. The 'Caps 2026 home opener will be the club's 500th MLS regular season match.

"We're excited to welcome the world to Vancouver for next year's World Cup," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO. "Alongside BC Place, we're ready to make the most of this historic year for our city. We're also pleased to begin the season with consecutive home matches, and while we recognize the mid-season challenges ahead, together with MLS we've planned to mitigate travel demands by grouping some of our longest away trips into extended road swings."

The only way to guarantee a seat at every MLS regular season home match at BC Place is by becoming a Whitecaps FC season member. Starting next season, all season memberships will include an Apple TV subscription*, providing access to every regular season match, as well as Leagues Cup, the MLS All-Star Game, the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs. For more information, visit whitecapsfc.com/seasontickets.

Single match tickets will go on sale in the new year, with season members receiving priority pre-sale access. Fans can contact the club's ticketing team at sales@whitecapsfc.com or visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets to learn more about single match ticket availability. Single match premium suites, partial season plans, and group tickets will also be available in January, but fans can place deposits now to secure priority access at whitecapsfc.com/tickets. Whitecaps FC community and celebration matches will also be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Vancouver's 2026 MLS regular season home schedule features 12 Saturday matches, three Wednesday games, and one each on Friday and Sunday.

With Vancouver set to host the FIFA Men's World Cup 2026 next summer, the 'Caps will open the MLS season with a home-heavy league schedule, playing eight of their first nine matches at BC Place. The Blue and White will then have five consecutive away matches in May before the start of the tournament, followed by another three away dates once league play resumes in mid-July. The schedule also includes a three-match homestand in September and a four-match road stretch in October.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule Highlights

Saturday, February 21: Whitecaps FC kick off the season with their home opener against Western Conference opponents Real Salt Lake, marking a repeat of their 2023 MLS season opener. It will also mark the 'Caps 500th MLS regular season match.

Saturday, February 28: In their second match of the season, Whitecaps FC host Canadian rivals Toronto FC at BC Place for the first time since defeating the Reds in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final.

Saturday, March 7: Whitecaps FC embark on their first away match of the season for a Cascadia clash against rivals Portland Timbers at Providence Park. It's the second consecutive season the 'Caps visit Portland in their first away trip of the year, having defeated the Timbers emphatically earlier this year with a 4-1 victory.

Saturday, April 4 & Sunday, August 16: Whitecaps FC host Portland at BC Place on April 4 with Cascadia Cup implications on the line. On August 16, they'll be on the road to face Seattle Sounders FC in a Cascadia edition of Apple TV's Sunday Night Soccer.

Thursday, July 16 & Wednesday, July 22: Following the World Cup break, Whitecaps FC will return to action with visits to a pair of Eastern Conference teams in Chicago Fire FC on July 16 and FC Cincinnati on July 22.

Saturday, August 1: Whitecaps FC will make their return to BC Place with a rivalry match against Los Angeles FC on August 1.

Saturday, October 31: Whitecaps FC will play their final home match of the regular season on Halloween against Cascadia rivals Seattle.

Saturday, November 7: Decision Day in 2026 will see Whitecaps FC head east for a Canadian clash against CF Montréal in their final match of the regular season. It'll mark the 'Caps first visit to Montréal since July 2024 and the first time they play an Eastern Conference team in their regular season finale.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule

February

Saturday, February 21 vs. Real Salt Lake at BC Place - 4:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 28 vs. Toronto FC at BC Place - 6:30 p.m. PT

March

Saturday, March 7 vs. Portland Timbers at Providence Park - 7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 14 vs. Minnesota United FC at BC Place - 7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 21 vs. San Jose Earthquakes at BC Place - 7:30 p.m. PT

April

Saturday, April 4 vs. Portland Timbers at BC Place - 7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 11 vs. NYCFC at BC Place - 4:30 p.m. PT

Friday, April 17 vs. Sporting Kansas City at BC Place - 7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 25 vs. Colorado Rapids at BC Place - 7:30 p.m. PT

May

Saturday, May 2 vs. LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park - 7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 9 vs. San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park - 7:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, May 13 vs. FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium - 5:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 16 vs. Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium - 5:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 23 vs. San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium - 6:30 p.m. PT

July

Thursday, July 16 vs. Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field - 5:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, July 22 vs. FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium - 4:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, July 25 vs. Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field - 5:30 p.m. PT

August

Saturday, August 1 vs. Los Angeles FC at BC Place - 4:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, August 16 vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field - 6 p.m. PT

Wednesday, August 19 vs. Houston Dynamo FC at BC Place - 7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 22 vs. FC Dallas at BC Place - 6:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 29 vs. Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park - 5:30 p.m. PT

September

Saturday, September 5 vs. St. Louis CITY SC at BC Place - 7:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, September 9 vs. LA Galaxy at BC Place - 7:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, September 13 vs. Austin FC at BC Place - 3:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, September 19 vs. Real Salt Lake at America First Field - 6:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, September 26 vs. D.C. United at BC Place - 7:30 p.m. PT

October

Saturday, October 10 vs. Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium - 7:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, October 14 vs. St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park - 5:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, October 17 vs. Austin FC at Q2 Stadium - 5:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, October 24 vs. Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park - 6:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, October 28 vs. San Diego FC at BC Place - 7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, October 31 vs. Seattle Sounders FC at BC Place - kick to be confirmed

November

Saturday, November 7 vs. CF Montréal at Stade Saputo - 1 p.m. PT

2026 Schedule Format

The 2026 MLS schedule format will once again include every MLS team competing in 34 regular season games, featuring 17 at home and 17 on the road. Clubs will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away. The 'Caps will also play six Eastern Conference teams, with home matches against Toronto FC, New York City FC, and D.C. United and away games at Chicago Fire FC, FC Cincinnati, and CF Montréal.

MLS to Pause League Action During FIFA Men's World Cup 2026 from May 25 - July 16

As North America welcomes the world for FIFA Men's World Cup 2026, MLS will take a break from games, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action. With a record number of MLS players expected on World Cup rosters, MLS will pause league play after matches on May 24, ahead of the FIFA mandatory player report date on May 25 and before resuming at the end of the international tournament. Five MLS stadiums, including BC Place, will play host to World Cup games during the break, with many additional venues serving as potential host sites for national team base camps.

2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte on July 29

Charlotte FC will host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 29 (Apple TV). The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28. Additional details on the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the opponent for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

Concacaf Champions Cup

For the fourth consecutive year, Vancouver Whitecaps FC are set to compete in Concacaf Champions Cup, the continental tournament pitting teams together across North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean, to determine the region's best team. The 'Caps had a memorable run to the final in 2025, becoming only the second team in MLS history to record 60+ points during the MLS regular season and reach the final in the same season. The Blue and White's run saw them defeat the likes of Deportivo Saprissa, CF Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, and Inter Miami CF en route to the final. The official draw for the 2026 edition of the tournament is set for Tuesday, December 9 at 4 p.m. PT.

TELUS Canadian Championship

Four-time defending champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC will look to claim a record fifth consecutive title. Tournament details will be announced at a later date.

MLS Decision Day 2026 on November 7

The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2026 on Saturday, November 7. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 1 p.m. PT and Western Conference matches beginning at 4 p.m. PT on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs. Additionally, CF Montréal will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in an interconference match at 1 p.m. PT on the final matchday of the season.

Uninterrupted 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2026 MLS Cup

Following Decision Day 2026 on November 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

MLS on TSN

The complete TSN schedule, which includes 14 Whitecaps FC regular season matches (over 40 per cent) and at least one match per week featuring an MLS Canadian club, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Every Match on Apple TV

Starting next season, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription*. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. Subscribers can enjoy MLS coverage alongside Apple TV's acclaimed lineup of original series, films, documentaries, and sports offerings. In addition, an Apple TV subscription will be included as part of 2026 full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs.

Returning for 2026 is Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, a highlighted game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production as well as immersive pre- and post-game coverage that brings fans deeper into the matchday experience.

For the latest information, visit whitecapsfc.com and follow @WhitecapsFC on social media.

*An Apple TV subscription does not include third-party branded subscription services or content available for rental or purchase in the Apple TV app







