LAFC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule

LAFC has released the club's 34-game 2026 regular-season schedule presented by Ticketmaster. The club will kick off its ninth season, and the 31st season in league history, in historic fashion when it hosts Inter Miami on Saturday, February 21 at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Season Opener presented by BMO marks LAFC's first-ever match at the LA Coliseum and sets the stage for an electric atmosphere to begin the Black & Gold's 2026 campaign. The marquee showdown features two of the league's premier clubs squaring off under the bright lights of one of the city's most storied venues.

LAFC's complete 2026 regular-season schedule is available at lafc.com/schedule.

Tickets for the season opener, along with all other regular-season home games, will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, December 8 at lafc.com. Priority access will be given to LAFC Season Ticket Members and those who place deposits on a suite or group for the 2026 season. For information on LAFC Season Memberships, single-game tickets, group outings, and more, visit LAFC.com/tickets.

Six of the club's first nine matches in 2026 will take place in Los Angeles, including home matches against Western Conference opponents FC Dallas (March 7), St. Louis CITY SC (March 14), San Jose Earthquakes (April 19), and Colorado Rapids (April 22). LAFC will come out of the MLS summer break with the first of two rivalry matchups against the LA Galaxy when it travels to Carson on July 17 before hosting the return match in downtown Los Angeles on October 25. Rematches of the 2025 Western Conference Semifinal will take place in Canada against the Vancouver Whitecaps on August 1, and at BMO Stadium on October 10. Other notable Western Conference matchups include hosting the Houston Dynamo on Mother's Day (May 10) and facing Minnesota United in the regular-season home finale on Halloween (October 31), before the club heads to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Sounders on MLS Decision Day (November 7).

As the Black & Gold pursues another MLS Cup trophy, it will navigate a cross-conference schedule that features the return of Eastern Conference foe Orlando City to BMO Stadium on April 4 - only their second-ever visit and first since LAFC's inaugural season in 2018. Inter Miami's trip to the LA Coliseum marks just their third visit to Los Angeles for league play (fourth overall), following their last appearance in 2023. The two sides also met in LA this past April in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals.

LAFC will also face a pair of East Coast rivals from the Big Apple in 2026, hosting the New York Red Bulls on September 9 for the fifth all-time meeting between the clubs before visiting New York City FC on October 17 in its second visit to Yankee Stadium - and first since 2019. The club will also make its second-ever trip to the nation's capital on August 29 for just the fourth meeting in franchise history against D.C. United, one of Major League Soccer's inaugural clubs.

Beginning in 2026, all MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost, including all 34 of the Black & Gold's regular-season matches. Fans will also be able to watch the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and more - all included with an Apple TV subscription. LAFC will also be featured four times on Apple TV's Sunday Night Soccer (April 19 vs. San Jose, May 10 vs. Houston, May 17 @ Nashville, and October 25 vs. LA Galaxy) while also having four matches broadcast on FOX/FOX Deportes and two on FS1.

The club will announce its 2026 promotion nights and complete radio broadcast schedule at a later date.

2026 LAFC Season Schedule Highlights:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Break: May 25 - July 16

2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte: July 29

Leagues Cup: Schedule to be announced at a later date

MLS Decision Day 2026: Nov. 7 The MLS Schedule format includes every MLS team competing in 34 regular-season games, featuring 17 at home and 17 on the road. Clubs will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away. Each club will play six different cross-conference opponents.

MLS will pause regular season league play after matches on May 24 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 where 48 teams will compete across Canada, Mexico, and the United States with the final being held on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.







