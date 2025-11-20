New York City FC Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule
Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced their 2026 MLS regular season schedule.
The 'Boys in Blue' will kick off their 2026 season on the west coast to face the LA Galaxy on Sunday, February 22 at 7pm ET, followed by a rematch of this year's Eastern Conference Semifinals against Philadelphia Union on Sunday, March 1 at 4:30pm ET.
The Club's home opener will take place on Saturday, March 7 at 2:30pm ET at Yankee Stadium against Orlando City SC.
Following the Club's away match on Saturday, May 23 against Nashville SC, League play will pause for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 26 hosted across North America. The Club will then resume their MLS campaign on the road against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, July 22, followed by a home match on Saturday, July 25 at 7:30pm ET at Yankee Stadium against Chicago Fire FC.
"There's never been a more exciting time to be a soccer fan in New York City. With the World Cup coming to North America, including the final happening right here in our market, this will be one of the most important years in the history of MLS and soccer in the US," said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO. "The beautiful game will be at the center of the global stage, and New York City will be at the heart of it. We can't wait to build on that energy, celebrate this monumental year for soccer, and create more unforgettable moments with our fans."
Yankee Stadium is scheduled to host 10 home matches for New York City FC next season, including the home edition of the Hudson River Derby on Friday, September 18 at 7:30pm ET and the Club's match against Inter Miami CF on Sunday, March 22 at 1pm ET. Citi Field will host an additional four home matches, with the first match in Queens scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at 7:30pm ET against St. Louis City SC.
The venue for the Club's last three home matches will be determined at a later date based on the MLB playoffs. With the league break due to the World Cup, Decision Day for the 2026 regular season will take place on Saturday, November 7.
City Members have the best access to tickets, experiences, and additional benefits, including priority access to select seats at Etihad Park, the 25,000-seat stadium and future home of New York City FC scheduled to open in 2027. All 2026 City Members will receive their ticketing information for the upcoming season directly in the coming weeks.
Become a City Member today and don't miss a single home match for the 2026 season by visiting newyorkcityfc.com/memberships.
Beginning in 2026, every MLS regular season match, the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and more will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost. New York City FC fans can also tune in to New York City FC Radio in both English and Spanish languages.
Major League Soccer Stories from November 20, 2025
- Inter Miami CF's 2026 MLS Schedule Has Arrived; Here Is What You Should Know - Inter Miami CF
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Colorado Rapids to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Inaugural Home Match on April 18 - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Release 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Charlotte FC
- Major League Soccer Releases 2026 Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- New York City FC Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - New York City FC
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Regular-Season Schedule - Philadelphia Union
- Columbus Crew Announce 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Los Angeles FC
- Toronto FC Announce Schedule for 2026 MLS Season - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF's 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule Presented by Ticketmaster Unveiled, Miami Freedom Park's MLS Home Opener Set for April 4 - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Announce 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule - San Jose Earthquakes
- Atlanta United's 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule Announced - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - San Diego FC
- MLS Announces 2026 Schedule - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Announce Schedule for 2026 MLS Regular Season - Portland Timbers
- FC Dallas Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - FC Dallas
- LA Galaxy Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule and Special Events in Honor of Global Soccer in Los Angeles - LA Galaxy
- Major League Soccer and D.C. United Announce the 2026 Schedule - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Thrilling 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal Unveils 2026 MLS Season Calendar - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Reveal 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Nashville SC
- Red Bull New York Announces 2026 MLS Schedule - New York Red Bulls
- St. Louis CITY SC Unveils 2026 Regular Season Schedule - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati's 2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season Schedule Unveiled - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Announces 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- FC Dallas Announces Year-End Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 - FC Dallas
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host U.S. Women's National Team Match vs Paraguay on January 24 - LA Galaxy
- Keys to the Match: Run It Back - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.