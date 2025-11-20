New York City FC Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule

New York City FC today announced their 2026 MLS regular season schedule.

The 'Boys in Blue' will kick off their 2026 season on the west coast to face the LA Galaxy on Sunday, February 22 at 7pm ET, followed by a rematch of this year's Eastern Conference Semifinals against Philadelphia Union on Sunday, March 1 at 4:30pm ET.

The Club's home opener will take place on Saturday, March 7 at 2:30pm ET at Yankee Stadium against Orlando City SC.

Following the Club's away match on Saturday, May 23 against Nashville SC, League play will pause for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 26 hosted across North America. The Club will then resume their MLS campaign on the road against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, July 22, followed by a home match on Saturday, July 25 at 7:30pm ET at Yankee Stadium against Chicago Fire FC.

"There's never been a more exciting time to be a soccer fan in New York City. With the World Cup coming to North America, including the final happening right here in our market, this will be one of the most important years in the history of MLS and soccer in the US," said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO. "The beautiful game will be at the center of the global stage, and New York City will be at the heart of it. We can't wait to build on that energy, celebrate this monumental year for soccer, and create more unforgettable moments with our fans."

Yankee Stadium is scheduled to host 10 home matches for New York City FC next season, including the home edition of the Hudson River Derby on Friday, September 18 at 7:30pm ET and the Club's match against Inter Miami CF on Sunday, March 22 at 1pm ET. Citi Field will host an additional four home matches, with the first match in Queens scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at 7:30pm ET against St. Louis City SC.

The venue for the Club's last three home matches will be determined at a later date based on the MLB playoffs. With the league break due to the World Cup, Decision Day for the 2026 regular season will take place on Saturday, November 7.

City Members have the best access to tickets, experiences, and additional benefits, including priority access to select seats at Etihad Park, the 25,000-seat stadium and future home of New York City FC scheduled to open in 2027. All 2026 City Members will receive their ticketing information for the upcoming season directly in the coming weeks.

Become a City Member today and don't miss a single home match for the 2026 season by visiting newyorkcityfc.com/memberships.

Beginning in 2026, every MLS regular season match, the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and more will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost. New York City FC fans can also tune in to New York City FC Radio in both English and Spanish languages.







